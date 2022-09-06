San Francisco welcomes Dutch royalty

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visited San Francisco Tuesday, where she met with Mayor London Breed, toured the Castro and attended a seminar on transportation and other urban challenges.

State of play: The visit marks the first royal trip to San Francisco in 17 years.

In 2005, British royalty Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, made a four-day trip to San Francisco.

Royal visits serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments of a particular community.

Details: Queen Máxima visited the GLBT Historical Society Museum, the Castro Theatre and met with community leaders at the historic Twin Peaks Tavern.

During her visit, the queen spoke with community leaders about issues ranging from LGBTQ rights to the city's drug crisis to living with HIV.

The big picture: The Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001.

In 2004, then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples, despite a federal law saying marriage was only legal between a man and a woman.

What they're saying: "The Netherlands and San Francisco share so many things in common, but the support to the LGBT community, it is something we feel so strongly about," Queen Máxima said at a press event outside the Twin Peaks Tavern. "And I'm here to not only learn about your history but also to learn from each other."

"We have to still lead by example," she said. "We have to make our world equal for everybody so that everybody feels at home wherever they live."

Of note: The Castro is in turmoil, with local businesses threatening to withhold taxes if the city does not better address the homelessness and drug abuse crises in the neighborhood.