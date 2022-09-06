San Francisco is one of the top cities for live-work-play apartments

A total of 4,700 mixed-use apartments have been completed in San Francisco since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a nationwide apartment-search website.

Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having daily activities close at hand, the report found.

What they found: 22% of the units built in San Francisco between 2012 and 2021 were mixed-use, per RentCafe.

Zoom in: In the Castro neighborhood, a building housing a former real estate office is set to be demolished and replaced with a six-story mixed-use building, Hoodline reported last month.

The building will contain 14 market-rate condo units, retail space on the ground floor, roof access for tenants and underground parking for six vehicles.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals

Of note: A vacancy storefront tax went into effect in January to tax property owners in 32 districts throughout the city.

Retail vacancies occur when "a property owner or landlord fails to actively market a vacant retail storefront to viable commercial tenants and/or to offer the property at a reasonable rate," per the legislation.

Zoom out: The number of apartments in "live-work-play" buildings nationwide has quadrupled over the last decade, from 10,000 completed in 2012 to 43,700 in 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.

The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.