San Francisco has a new Bushman

The iconic Bushman has returned to Fisherman's Wharf.

Yes, but: This Bushman, Cory Barnette, is new to the role, SFGATE reports.

State of play: The Bushman first came on the scene in the late 1990s. The gimmick entails hiding behind a bush, jumping out toward unsuspecting pedestrians and yelling "ugga bugga."

There was some drama dating back to 2009 between two street performers about who the true originator of the Bushman was. One died in 2014, and the other stopped performing in 2019. Newcomer Barnette set up shop on Fisherman's Wharf earlier this month with the hopes of "trying to get a laugh or a smile, and bring people together."

What we're watching: Barnette plans to monetize the Bushman via YouTube videos.