It's been a long time coming, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Central Subway project.

Why it matters: Chinatown has been relatively disconnected from San Francisco's city center since the 1989 earthquake led to the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway.

When completed, the subway will link Chinatown to downtown and SoMa.

Driving the news: Jeffrey Tumlin, director of SF's Municipal Transportation Agency, recently touted the "excellent progress" made on the project, the San Francisco Standard reports.

Yes, but: There's still no stated opening date.

Details: The subway line will start at the Chinatown Rose Pak station, named after the late political activist who fought to bring the transit to Chinatown.

It will travel underground through downtown and SoMa before emerging on 4th and Brannan streets.

Riders will be able to connect to the T Third Street line at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station.

Context: The Central Subway project was originally set to be completed by 2018, but has suffered delays for a variety of reasons, including contract disputes and a fire at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station in June.

Before the fire, the SFMTA said in December 2021 service would begin in October 2022.

What's next: The subway could open by the end of the year, but Tumlin didn't make any promises.