Central Subway sees "excellent progress"

Megan Rose Dickey
Chinatown-Rose Pak Station
Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. Photo credit: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

It's been a long time coming, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Central Subway project.

Why it matters: Chinatown has been relatively disconnected from San Francisco's city center since the 1989 earthquake led to the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway.

  • When completed, the subway will link Chinatown to downtown and SoMa.

Driving the news: Jeffrey Tumlin, director of SF's Municipal Transportation Agency, recently touted the "excellent progress" made on the project, the San Francisco Standard reports.

  • Yes, but: There's still no stated opening date.

Details: The subway line will start at the Chinatown Rose Pak station, named after the late political activist who fought to bring the transit to Chinatown.

  • It will travel underground through downtown and SoMa before emerging on 4th and Brannan streets.
  • Riders will be able to connect to the T Third Street line at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station.

Context: The Central Subway project was originally set to be completed by 2018, but has suffered delays for a variety of reasons, including contract disputes and a fire at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station in June.

  • Before the fire, the SFMTA said in December 2021 service would begin in October 2022.

What's next: The subway could open by the end of the year, but Tumlin didn't make any promises.

