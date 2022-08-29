Central Subway sees "excellent progress"
It's been a long time coming, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Central Subway project.
Why it matters: Chinatown has been relatively disconnected from San Francisco's city center since the 1989 earthquake led to the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway.
- When completed, the subway will link Chinatown to downtown and SoMa.
Driving the news: Jeffrey Tumlin, director of SF's Municipal Transportation Agency, recently touted the "excellent progress" made on the project, the San Francisco Standard reports.
- Yes, but: There's still no stated opening date.
Details: The subway line will start at the Chinatown Rose Pak station, named after the late political activist who fought to bring the transit to Chinatown.
- It will travel underground through downtown and SoMa before emerging on 4th and Brannan streets.
- Riders will be able to connect to the T Third Street line at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station.
Context: The Central Subway project was originally set to be completed by 2018, but has suffered delays for a variety of reasons, including contract disputes and a fire at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station in June.
- Before the fire, the SFMTA said in December 2021 service would begin in October 2022.
What's next: The subway could open by the end of the year, but Tumlin didn't make any promises.
