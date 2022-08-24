SF Mayor London Breed proclaims Adopt A Senior Dog Day

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is proclaiming Aug. 24 Adopt A Senior Dog Day in honor of Muttville's 15th anniversary.

Why it matters: Old dogs need homes, too. But younger dogs are more likely to be adopted from shelters, with a 60% adoption rate compared to a 25% rate for senior pups, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Senior dogs are typically last to be adopted from shelters, putting them at risk of euthanasia due to a lack of space.

State of play: Hey, it's your resident pup reporter, Megan.

Muttville has rescued 10,000 dogs 7 years and older over the past 15 years, including my sweet angel Frosting.

Animal shelters nationwide are also seeing "unusually high numbers" of larger dogs, according to the SF SPCA. That's why it's waiving adoption fees for all dogs 5 months and older through Aug. 31.

Muttville is hosting a "yappy hour," 3-7pm today, at its Potrero Hill headquarters where you can meet the oldies-but-goodies over a drink.

What they're saying: "We know that one of the ways to keep our community safe and healthy includes protecting animals from neglect, cruelty, and abuse," Mayor Breed's press office said in a statement to Axios.

"In San Francisco we are so lucky to have leading animal welfare organizations that bring innovative and compassionate approaches to dog rescue, to provide forever homes and thoughtful end of life care for senior dogs."

What to watch: Muttville plans to relocate to its "forever home" in April 2023.