California is No. 1 for EV adoption

California leads the U.S. in adoption of electric vehicles, with the state accounting for 39% of all EVs registered nationwide.

Yes, but: EVs represent less than 2% of all vehicles on the road in California.

And nationally, we're nowhere near a "tipping point" in terms of EV adoption, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Just 0.6% of all registered vehicles in the country are electric.

Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in light of urgent warnings about climate change.

By the numbers: By 2030, San Francisco aims to increase the adoption of electric cars to at least 25%. The goal is for all registered vehicles in the city to be electric by 2040.

Reality check: That objective is aggressive but "achievable," Cyndy Comerford, director of the city’s climate and health program, previously said.

To incentivize adoption, the state offers rebates for the purchase or lease of zero-emission vehicles.

The federal government has offered a tax credit of up to $7,500 for new all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles purchased since 2009.

EVs accounted for about 11% of new car registrations in SF earlier this year, and the city had 1,016 public charging stations as of January, per the mayor’s office.

Between the lines: Mayor London Breed proposed legislation in January to increase the number of EV charging stations citywide.

The measure is designed to expedite the permitting process with San Francisco's planning department to make it easier to install more charging stations.

Breed's legislation awaits final approval and adoption by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

What's next: Compared to the 46 EV models available today, consumers will be able to choose from 63 by the end of the year and 253 by the end of 2030, according to S&P Global Mobility's forecast.