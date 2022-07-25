Six new trash can models hit the streets of San Francisco in mid-July and the Department of Public Works wants to know how you feel about them.

The big picture: The city is testing the performance and durability of six types of trash cans to determine which should replace those green containers that have been on city sidewalks since 1993.

Three of the bins are custom-made; the others are off-the-shelf.

Background: The green garbage cans the city currently uses "are terrible and now without replacement parts…" California Assemblymember Matt Haney said last Wednesday on Twitter.

The city first began working to replace the old receptacles a little over three years ago, a process that cost the city $550,000, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

One of the prototypes cost about $20,000 per can. Once they are mass produced, however, each would cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

Mohammed Nuru, former head of Public Works who pleaded guilty to corruption charges, long resisted Supervisor Aaron Peskin's suggestion to try different trash cans.

What's next: Residents (that's you!) can submit feedback during the city's 60-day test period of the trash cans. You can find the bins sprinkled throughout the city on this handy map.