38 mins ago - Food and Drink
3 scrumptious spots to get toast in San Francisco
There are plenty of places to snag a slice of toast in San Francisco, but which stands out for its delectable bites?
- Here are three top spots to get your fix:
1. The Mill
Why it stands out: Enjoy thick slices of fresh-baked bread slathered in ricotta and jam, garlic butter or avocado mash.
- Address: 736 Divisadero St.
- Hours: Monday-Sunday 7am-5pm
2. Jane
Why it stands out: First opened on Fillmore in 2011, Jane serves sweet and savory toast in Pacific Heights' bustling neighborhood.
- Find multiple locations around San Francisco.
3. Vive la tarte
Why it stands out: The bakery takes pride in its dedication to serving local and seasonal food in Noe Valley.
- Address: 4026 24th St.
- Hours: Monday-Sunday 8am-2pm
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.