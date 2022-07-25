38 mins ago - Food and Drink

3 scrumptious spots to get toast in San Francisco

Sami Sparber
several types of toast arranged on plates
Photo: Julia Stotz, courtesy of The Mill

There are plenty of places to snag a slice of toast in San Francisco, but which stands out for its delectable bites?

  • Here are three top spots to get your fix:
1. The Mill

Why it stands out: Enjoy thick slices of fresh-baked bread slathered in ricotta and jam, garlic butter or avocado mash.

avocado toast plated on a table
Photo: Julia Stotz, courtesy of The Mill
2. Jane

Why it stands out: First opened on Fillmore in 2011, Jane serves sweet and savory toast in Pacific Heights' bustling neighborhood.

  • Find multiple locations around San Francisco.
toast with smoked salon and sprouts and veggies
Photo courtesy of Jane on Fillmore
3. Vive la tarte

Why it stands out: The bakery takes pride in its dedication to serving local and seasonal food in Noe Valley.

Avocado toast with poached egg, chopped tomatoes and sprouts.
Photo courtesy of Vive la tarte
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more