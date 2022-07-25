39 mins ago - Things to Do

5 Airbnbs perfectly positioned for exploring San Francisco

Sami Sparber
designer bedroom
Luxury studio in Pacific Heights. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Maybe you're looking to avoid pricey hotels or live like a local, if only for a few days.

Here are five Airbnbs located in hip San Francisco neighborhoods.

1. Luxury studio in top area

This sleek, newly renovated condo is the perfect home base for exploring bustling corridors.

  • Location: Pacific Heights
  • Features: Designer furniture and appliances, quiet street, fully outfitted kitchen, outdoor dining area, king bed.
  • Space: Two-guests studio — one bedroom, one bathroom
  • Cost: $335+ per night
living room with view of kitchen
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
spacious outdoor dining area with couch
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. NOPA private suite

Enjoy easy access to the city from this Victorian carriage house.

  • Location: NOPA
  • Features: Full kitchen, dedicated workspace with WiFi, two queen beds.
  • Space: Four guests — studio bedroom, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $199+ per night
ornate living room with stairs to loft
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Luxe apartment in unbeatable location

This sunny flat is great for remote work, with speedy WiFi and situated on a quiet street.

  • Location: Mission District
  • Features: Brand new furnishings and modern amenities, including a motorized sit-stand desk and Nespresso machine, plus two queen-sized bedrooms.
  • Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $419+ per night
ergonomic chair with bedroom view in background
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
living room with couch and accent chairs
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Mission sanctuary

This airy apartment boasts a chef's kitchen and is located within walking distance of trendy bars and restaurants.

  • Location: Mission District
  • Features: Private patio, new wood floors, stainless appliances, two queen beds.
  • Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $375+ per night
living room with couch
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
kitchen
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. Spacious Marina flat

Stay in this newly updated, top-floor condo that offers lots of natural light and views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

  • Location: Marina District
  • Features: Dedicated workspace with WiFi, kitchen with cooking basics, shared backyard.
  • Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $650+ per night
arched hallway and sitting area near kitchen
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
living room with accent chairs and sectional
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
