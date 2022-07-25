5 Airbnbs perfectly positioned for exploring San Francisco
Maybe you're looking to avoid pricey hotels or live like a local, if only for a few days.
Here are five Airbnbs located in hip San Francisco neighborhoods.
1. Luxury studio in top area
This sleek, newly renovated condo is the perfect home base for exploring bustling corridors.
- Location: Pacific Heights
- Features: Designer furniture and appliances, quiet street, fully outfitted kitchen, outdoor dining area, king bed.
- Space: Two-guests studio — one bedroom, one bathroom
- Cost: $335+ per night
2. NOPA private suite
Enjoy easy access to the city from this Victorian carriage house.
- Location: NOPA
- Features: Full kitchen, dedicated workspace with WiFi, two queen beds.
- Space: Four guests — studio bedroom, one bathroom.
- Cost: $199+ per night
3. Luxe apartment in unbeatable location
This sunny flat is great for remote work, with speedy WiFi and situated on a quiet street.
- Location: Mission District
- Features: Brand new furnishings and modern amenities, including a motorized sit-stand desk and Nespresso machine, plus two queen-sized bedrooms.
- Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $419+ per night
4. Mission sanctuary
This airy apartment boasts a chef's kitchen and is located within walking distance of trendy bars and restaurants.
- Location: Mission District
- Features: Private patio, new wood floors, stainless appliances, two queen beds.
- Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, one bathroom.
- Cost: $375+ per night
5. Spacious Marina flat
Stay in this newly updated, top-floor condo that offers lots of natural light and views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
- Location: Marina District
- Features: Dedicated workspace with WiFi, kitchen with cooking basics, shared backyard.
- Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $650+ per night
