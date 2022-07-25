5 Airbnbs perfectly positioned for exploring San Francisco

Maybe you're looking to avoid pricey hotels or live like a local, if only for a few days.

Here are five Airbnbs located in hip San Francisco neighborhoods.

This sleek, newly renovated condo is the perfect home base for exploring bustling corridors.

Location: Pacific Heights

Pacific Heights Features: Designer furniture and appliances, quiet street, fully outfitted kitchen, outdoor dining area, king bed.

Designer furniture and appliances, quiet street, fully outfitted kitchen, outdoor dining area, king bed. Space: Two-guests studio — one bedroom, one bathroom

Two-guests studio — one bedroom, one bathroom Cost: $335+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Enjoy easy access to the city from this Victorian carriage house.

Location: NOPA

NOPA Features: Full kitchen, dedicated workspace with WiFi, two queen beds.

Full kitchen, dedicated workspace with WiFi, two queen beds. Space: Four guests — studio bedroom, one bathroom.

Four guests — studio bedroom, one bathroom. Cost: $199+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This sunny flat is great for remote work, with speedy WiFi and situated on a quiet street.

Location: Mission District

Mission District Features: Brand new furnishings and modern amenities, including a motorized sit-stand desk and Nespresso machine, plus two queen-sized bedrooms.

Brand new furnishings and modern amenities, including a motorized sit-stand desk and Nespresso machine, plus two queen-sized bedrooms. Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Four guests — two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Cost: $419+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This airy apartment boasts a chef's kitchen and is located within walking distance of trendy bars and restaurants.

Location: Mission District

Mission District Features: Private patio, new wood floors, stainless appliances, two queen beds.

Private patio, new wood floors, stainless appliances, two queen beds. Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, one bathroom.

Four guests — two bedrooms, one bathroom. Cost: $375+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Stay in this newly updated, top-floor condo that offers lots of natural light and views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Location: Marina District

Marina District Features: Dedicated workspace with WiFi, kitchen with cooking basics, shared backyard.

Dedicated workspace with WiFi, kitchen with cooking basics, shared backyard. Space: Four guests — two bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Four guests — two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $650+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb