Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rubio's is closing 13 restaurants in San Diego County, but not its original location in Pacific Beach. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Rubio's Coastal Grill abruptly closed dozens of restaurants in California last week, including 13 in San Diego County, blaming rising business costs. Why it matters: SDSU graduate Ralph Rubio opened San Diego's original fish taco shop in Pacific Beach, and grew it into a fast casual chain with about 200 restaurants in California and other states.

The chain helped popularize the fish taco in America, after Rubio learned of the Baja favorite on a surf trip to San Felipe in Mexico when he was an SDSU freshman.

What they're saying: The decision to close 48 "underperforming" stores is due to "the rising cost of doing business in California," according to a statement from a restaurant spokesperson.

The big picture: This closing comes as the restaurant industry struggles with rising food, rent and labor costs following the COVID-19 pandemic that forced other Rubio's locations to shutter.

In April, California's fast food workers started earning a $20 an hour minimum wage.

The following locations are closing:

Chula Vista Eastlake- 1480 Eastlake Pkwy Suite 901, Chula Vista, CA 91915

El Cajon- 419 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon, CA 92020

Escondido- 1485 E Valley Pkwy Suite A-6, Escondido, CA 92027

Kearny Mesa- 9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Suite 7, San Diego, CA 92123