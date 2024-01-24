It's "carnage everywhere" for restaurant owners facing high costs and new rivals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rising food, rent and labor costs, mixed with falling post-pandemic demand, are spelling disaster for some independently owned restaurants, industry experts say.

The result is "carnage everywhere," says Robért LeBlanc, co-owner of LeBlanc + Smith, a New Orleans restaurant and hotel group — even as new entrants try to break through.

Driving the news: Many independent restaurants have struggled to cope with declining demand and higher costs, while pandemic-era loans are coming due, says Joe Pawlak of restaurant industry consulting firm Technomic.

As a result, restaurants are raising prices — or shutting their doors.

"The independents," Pawlak says, "can't survive."

Be smart: Cutting costs in an industry with already razor-thin margins is tricky.

Restaurants traditionally plan their budgets in thirds, with one-third going to wages, another to food costs and the third to overhead and rent.

Those that have attempted to cut food costs, Pawlak says, can end up with reduced meal quality.

Meanwhile, cutting staff harms the guest experience.

Yes, but: Some restaurateurs are finding clever ways to stay afloat.

At New Orleans' Lengua Madre, chef Ana Castro found that offering a tasting menu — with its set dishes and predictable ingredient needs — could change the math on her modern Mexican restaurant's budget.

"Our food cost was 19%," Castro says. "We were serving truffles, caviar, but we were super controlled. We looked at bookings to see how many we'd have in a week and find highs and lows on the menu, [or ask our vendors] 'Can you offer me a less-looked-at source of fish?'"

Chef Serigne Mbaye, left, and Effie Richardson co-own Dakar NOLA. Photo: Jeremy Tauriac for Dakar NOLA

Reality check: Most restaurants are still trying to force old business models to work in a new economic and social environment, sometimes by tacking on ill-defined "service charges."

Such charges are showing up on bills at 16% of today's restaurants, according to the upcoming National Restaurant Association's State of the Industry Report.

These charges are often vague, but some businesses say the fees are used to cover increased staff costs as restaurant workers demand better pay and benefits.

At Dakar NOLA — considered one of last year's best new restaurants in New Orleans — service charges cover an $18 minimum wage for all staffers, plus health and life insurance, says co-owner Effie Richardson.

What's next: With little control over food and rent costs, restaurants will likely experiment with staffing.

"We're always going to need labor in restaurants, but it's how you use it and optimize it" that can make the difference, Pawlak says.

That means there's a need for new technology to help automate menial, repetitive tasks while letting human staff focus on creating a real sense of hospitality.

"People expect service as part of the entire experience," Pawlak says.

Axios' Karri Peifer contributed to this report.