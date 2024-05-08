What President Biden 's new asylum change could mean for San Diego

Biden administration officials are preparing to publish a new rule to more rapidly reject some migrants from asylum soon after crossing the border, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It is one of several actions being weighed by President Biden to clamp down on illegal border crossings ahead of the election, as Biden and Democrats try to go on offense on one of their most vulnerable issues.

Driving the news: The proposed rule, which could be published as early as Thursday, would allow immigration officials to bar migrants from asylum within days — if not hours — of them illegally crossing the border, three sources familiar told Axios. The process can currently take years.

It would target people who are considered national security risks, sources said, and could put more migrants in fast-tracked deportation. This comes at a time when Republicans have been tying immigration to crime spikes.

Flashback: In April, San Diego became the top region along the southern border for migrant arrivals, the Los Angeles Times reported, and the numbers have continued to rise.

By the numbers: More than 10,000 migrants from dozens of countries were arrested in San Diego the week of April 24-30, according to figures San Diego Chief Border Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel posted on May 1 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That's a 43% increase from three weeks prior.

More than 35,500 migrant arrests were reported throughout April, per her weekly updates.

Zoom in: San Diego County and local advocacy groups are set to receive $39 million in federal funds for migrant aid to assist the tens of thousands of people, many seeking asylum, who have been released by border patrol in recent months.