Advocacy groups want more input in county's plan for federal migrant aid

How it works: FEMA's Shelter and Services Program (SSP) gives money to local organizations and governments offering assistance to migrants and asylum seekers in border communities.
State of play: San Diego County was unexpectedly awarded $19.6 million of those funds for fiscal 2024 earlier this month. Without its own migrant shelter or center for services, the county is more of a vehicle for the money.
California Welcoming Task Force's member organizations said in a statement Monday they should be part of the conversation beforehand to ensure the money will go "where it can do the most good." But that didn't happen.
Between the lines: The plan is expected to come in ahead of deadline — but not get specific about the groups, projects and amounts of money involved, according to county spokesperson Michael Workman.
Instead, the county will meet with local migrant services organizations post-deadline and determine how the money will be dispersed through contracts approved by the County Board of Supervisors, he said. That process could take weeks.
The county is also asking for the federal money up front so that local groups, particularly smaller ones, can do the work sooner, he said.
Zoom in: In the past, similar money has gone toward local centers that provide vulnerable migrants and families temporary shelter, meals and transportation to their final destination.