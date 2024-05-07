Live Nation sale: $25 tickets to San Diego shows

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Janet Jackson performs last year in Houston. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

You may have noticed seeing live music has been getting pretty pricey — but, at least for a week, relief is on the way. Why it matters: Live Nation's Concert Week promotion launches tomorrow, offering $25 tickets to some of the biggest shows coming through San Diego this summer and fall.

T-Mobile and Rakuten customers have early access starting Tuesday.

The big picture: The 10th iteration of Live Nation's promotion comes as the Justice Department is suing the concert promotion and ticketing behemoth for alleged antitrust violations.

A Live Nation executive, in a lengthy blog post, last month argued against the antitrust suit's accusations that the company and Ticketmaster are responsible for expensive tickets.

How it works: A limited selection of $25 tickets are available for each show, so act quickly.

Zoom in: More than 100 San Diego shows are on sale, including: