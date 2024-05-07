Live Nation sale: $25 tickets to San Diego shows
You may have noticed seeing live music has been getting pretty pricey — but, at least for a week, relief is on the way.
Why it matters: Live Nation's Concert Week promotion launches tomorrow, offering $25 tickets to some of the biggest shows coming through San Diego this summer and fall.
- T-Mobile and Rakuten customers have early access starting Tuesday.
The big picture: The 10th iteration of Live Nation's promotion comes as the Justice Department is suing the concert promotion and ticketing behemoth for alleged antitrust violations.
- A Live Nation executive, in a lengthy blog post, last month argued against the antitrust suit's accusations that the company and Ticketmaster are responsible for expensive tickets.
How it works: A limited selection of $25 tickets are available for each show, so act quickly.
Zoom in: More than 100 San Diego shows are on sale, including:
- Gallagher Square at Petco Park: Maggie Rogers (May 23) and Chromeo (Sept. 14).
- Petco Park: Pink and Sheryl Crow (Sept. 11).
- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre: Janet Jackson (June 6); Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan (July 29); Santana and Counting Crows (Aug. 30); the Marley Brothers (Sept. 11).
- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU: Chicano Batman (May 28); 311 (Aug. 25).
- House of Blues: Los Yesterdays (May 19).
- Observatory North Park: DIIV (June 27); The Gaslight Anthem (Aug . 4).
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more