Live Nation sale: $25 tickets to San Diego shows

Janet Jackson performs with her arms outstretched above her head

Janet Jackson performs last year in Houston. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

You may have noticed seeing live music has been getting pretty pricey — but, at least for a week, relief is on the way.

Why it matters: Live Nation's Concert Week promotion launches tomorrow, offering $25 tickets to some of the biggest shows coming through San Diego this summer and fall.

  • T-Mobile and Rakuten customers have early access starting Tuesday.

The big picture: The 10th iteration of Live Nation's promotion comes as the Justice Department is suing the concert promotion and ticketing behemoth for alleged antitrust violations.

  • A Live Nation executive, in a lengthy blog post, last month argued against the antitrust suit's accusations that the company and Ticketmaster are responsible for expensive tickets.

How it works: A limited selection of $25 tickets are available for each show, so act quickly.

Zoom in: More than 100 San Diego shows are on sale, including:

  • Gallagher Square at Petco Park: Maggie Rogers (May 23) and Chromeo (Sept. 14).
  • Petco Park: Pink and Sheryl Crow (Sept. 11).
  • North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre: Janet Jackson (June 6); Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan (July 29); Santana and Counting Crows (Aug. 30); the Marley Brothers (Sept. 11).
  • Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU: Chicano Batman (May 28); 311 (Aug. 25).
  • House of Blues: Los Yesterdays (May 19).
  • Observatory North Park: DIIV (June 27); The Gaslight Anthem (Aug . 4).
