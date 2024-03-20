Petco Park is the second-best ballpark in the MLB for the 2024 season, per the USA Today Readers' Choice rankings released yesterday. Why it matters: The recognition for the San Diego Padres' iconic stadium offers a bit of redemption from the sixth-place ranking by USA Today Network baseball reporters and editors earlier this month.

The downtown ballpark, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this season, can turn practically anyone into a baseball fan with its downtown skyline views, robust food and beer selection and Gallagher Square (currently undergoing a $20 million renovation).

The latest: The remodeled Gallagher Square is on schedule to be unveiled at the sold-out Padres FanFest on Sunday, a Padres spokesperson confirmed to Axios, though construction is still ongoing.

It will feature a larger gathering space and a tiered, amphitheater-style seating area on turf with a new video board at the Sycuan stage to watch the action.

A new elevated viewing deck will showcase the Tony Gwynn statue and fans' engraved bricks, plus concessions.

There will also be a new playground, upgraded and relocated kids' ball field, and off-leash dog park.

What they're saying: USA Today baseball reporters and editors called Petco Park "the most aesthetically pleasing baseball facility ever built," with a nod to the late architect Antoine Predock who designed it.

"The ballpark's exterior and concourses would be at home in a museum and its landscaping in a topiary hall of fame," they wrote.

What's next: Get tickets to the Padres' opening homestand against the San Francisco Giants next week.

A rendering of the remodeled Gallagher Square. Courtesy of San Diego Padres