Kate eats an Elote dog at a Padres' game in June. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

At San Diego Padres' Petco Park, you can watch a baseball team in a lively stadium in the heart of downtown and enjoy "the best food and beer selection in baseball," according to USA Today's 2023 rankings.

Driving the news: With new dishes at the ballpark this season and local favorites on the concourse, I wanted to see what the hype was about.

What I ate: In June, I went to a Padres game with friends from out of town, so we tried a variety of snacks, cuisines and, of course, dessert.

Elote dog

This Tijuana-style, bacon-wrapped hot dog served on a brioche bun would be amazing on its own. But the street food special does it bigger and better, topped with grilled corn, cotija cheese, Tajín chili-lime seasoning, a creamy "fuego sauce," lime crema and fresh cilantro.

Price: $19

Where to find it: Barrio Dogg and Elote Mexican Street Corn carts on the main concourse near section 100.

Pro Tip: The Elote Mexican Street Corn cart also serves an Elote Especial, that adds Tajín-flavored Pop Rocks and a chicharron-carnitas-stuffed jalapeño pepper to their traditional street corn off the cob.

Tri-tip nachos

The tri-tip steak from Seaside Market in Cardiff-by-the-Sea is a local delicacy, but at Petco Park that famous "Cardiff Crack" elevates a classic ballpark snack.

You'll probably need a fork to tackle these nachos, topped with a hefty serving of the juicy tri-tip, smooth queso, tangy barbecue sauce, green onions and sour cream.

Price: $18

Where to find it: Seaside Market is on the main concourse near section 105, but there are kiosks serving the tri-tip on the 100 and 300 levels.

Kurobuta pork buns

The ballpark version of Din Tai Fung's pork buns were good but just don't do them justice.

The Chinese and Taiwanese chain's dishes – like steamed dumplings, wontons and bao – are best when served fresh and shared among the table.

Price: Two buns for $10

Where to find it: Din Tai Fung in the stadium's Mercado section

Churro

Instead of the standard ballpark snacks from vendors walking through the stands, I tried the two-foot-long churro from my seat on the third baseline.

It wasn't the best — a little dry and too crispy for my taste — but it's fried dough covered with cinnamon and sugar, so it was still fun to eat.

Price: $6

Where to find it: A seat-side vendor or Lane's Lemonade Stands throughout the park.

🍦Pro tip: If you want a sweet treat, go for the Mister Softee soft serve in a helmet or an exotic popsicle from Holy Paleta. The lavender lemonade would be my pick.

One thing I wish I got: Hawaiian short rib bowl at the Kona Big Wave Patio, formerly The Bud Patio, near Section 227 in right field.

This features marinated short rib bites over rice with green onions, pickled daikon and carrot, Japanese furikake seasoning and Big Wave sauce.

Other local favorites: Don't miss these local bites at Petco Park.

🍻On tap: Is it really a ball game without a cold beer?