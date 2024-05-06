California tops U.S. in home investor share

State of play: Investor hot spots remained primarily in the Sunbelt, even as home price growth favored other areas in 2023, such as the upper Midwest and the Northeast, CoreLogic economist Thomas Malone says.
"Investors have their preferred locations, and don't seem to chase short-term price trends," Malone tells Axios.
Nothing suggests their share of U.S. home purchases will retreat to the pre-pandemic level, which was less than 20%, Malone wrote in the report.
What's next: The national investor share could join California in exceeding 30% this year, Malone writes, but it's unclear what would happen if mortgage rates decline in the second half of the year as expected.
"This may well bring buyers back off the sidelines, leading to a drop in the home investor share," he wrote.