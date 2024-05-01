Zoom in: Thee Sacred Souls, a trio that plays Southern California sweet soul music, is touring and was unable to attend Tuesday.
Their self-titled debut album, which drew national attention in 2022, is a "warm and textured record, mixing the easygoing grace of sweet '60s soul with the grit and groove of early '70s R&B," according to the group's website.
Flashback: Thee Sacred Souls performed on NPR's Tiny Desk in January, with melodies "paying homage to Southern California Latino culture meeting American soul roots," NPR wrote.
The big picture: The public voted for winners in 25 categories covering genres from folk to jazz to pop.
The intrigue: Oceanside native Stevie Salas, who's rocked with legends, performed after receiving the annual Country Dick Montana Lifetime Achievement Award.
In his speech, Salas said the one reason he could be on those stages was being from San Diego.
When you grow up surfing and skateboarding, you have this "punk rock sort of energy" that's also like ballet and "you learn to feel music in a different way," he said.
💭 My thought bubble: Beyond adding these local artists to my Spotify, I loved seeing such a diverse group of fans and musicians from different genres expressing their styles and celebrating each other.
The full list of winners:
Best Folk or Acoustic Song: Alex Bergan — Unpromised Land Best Jazz Artist: Mercedes Moore Best Jazz or Blues Album: Shane Hall — Howl & Sway Best Blues Artist: Anthony Cullins Best Country or Americana Artist: Sara Petite Best Country or Americana Song: MohaviSoul — Hurry Up & Wait Best Country or Americana Album: Sara Petite — The Empress Best Hip-hop/Rap Artist: Brothers Burns Best Hip-hop/Rap Song: Riston Diggs — Life of a Dreamer Best Indie/Alternative Artist: The Schizophonics Best Indie/Alternative Album: miniaturized — self-titled Best Pop Artist: Matthew Phillips Best Pop Song: The Microblades — Cowboy Best Pop Album: Jonny Tarr — The Rules Best Rock Artist: Band of Gringos Best Rock Album: Cattle Decapitation — Terrasite Best Rock or Indie/Alternative Song: Coastal Wolves — Sucks to Be You Best World Music Song: Slack Key Ohana — Nahenahe La Kep O Ka Wahine U'i Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album: Sure Fire Soul Ensemble — Live at Panama 66 Best Local Recording: Nathan Hubbard — Seeds of Rivers Best Video: Berkley Hart — Faded Tattoo Best New Artist: The Suede Grenades Artist of the Year: Thee Sacred Souls Song of the Year: Kimmi Bitter — Aquamarine Album of the Year: Jonny Tarr — The Rules