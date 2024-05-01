The 33rd San Diego Music Awards at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Thee Sacred Souls won Artist of the Year on Tuesday at the sold-out 33rd San Diego Music Awards at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. Why it matters: The awards recognize local musicians breaking into the national music scene and those who've already made it big.

The event also raised nearly $54,000 for the San Diego Music Foundation's Guitars for Schools program that helps offset costs of music programs for kids.

Zoom in: Thee Sacred Souls, a trio that plays Southern California sweet soul music, is touring and was unable to attend Tuesday.

Their self-titled debut album, which drew national attention in 2022, is a "warm and textured record, mixing the easygoing grace of sweet '60s soul with the grit and groove of early '70s R&B," according to the group's website.

Flashback: Thee Sacred Souls performed on NPR's Tiny Desk in January, with melodies "paying homage to Southern California Latino culture meeting American soul roots," NPR wrote.

The big picture: The public voted for winners in 25 categories covering genres from folk to jazz to pop.

The Suede Grenades won Best New Artist.

Kimmi Bitter's "Aquamarine" won Song of the Year.

Jonny Tarr's "The Rules" won Album of the Year.

The intrigue: Oceanside native Stevie Salas, who's rocked with legends, performed after receiving the annual Country Dick Montana Lifetime Achievement Award.

In his speech, Salas said the one reason he could be on those stages was being from San Diego.

When you grow up surfing and skateboarding, you have this "punk rock sort of energy" that's also like ballet and "you learn to feel music in a different way," he said.

💭 My thought bubble: Beyond adding these local artists to my Spotify, I loved seeing such a diverse group of fans and musicians from different genres expressing their styles and celebrating each other.

The full list of winners:

Best Folk or Acoustic Song: Alex Bergan — Unpromised Land

Best Jazz Artist: Mercedes Moore

Best Jazz or Blues Album: Shane Hall — Howl & Sway

Best Blues Artist: Anthony Cullins

Best Country or Americana Artist: Sara Petite

Best Country or Americana Song: MohaviSoul — Hurry Up & Wait

Best Country or Americana Album: Sara Petite — The Empress

Best Hip-hop/Rap Artist: Brothers Burns

Best Hip-hop/Rap Song: Riston Diggs — Life of a Dreamer

Best Indie/Alternative Artist: The Schizophonics

Best Indie/Alternative Album: miniaturized — self-titled

Best Pop Artist: Matthew Phillips

Best Pop Song: The Microblades — Cowboy

Best Pop Album: Jonny Tarr — The Rules

Best Rock Artist: Band of Gringos

Best Rock Album: Cattle Decapitation — Terrasite

Best Rock or Indie/Alternative Song: Coastal Wolves — Sucks to Be You

Best World Music Song: Slack Key Ohana — Nahenahe La Kep O Ka Wahine U'i

Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album: Sure Fire Soul Ensemble — Live at Panama 66

Best Local Recording: Nathan Hubbard — Seeds of Rivers

Best Video: Berkley Hart — Faded Tattoo

Best New Artist: The Suede Grenades

Artist of the Year: Thee Sacred Souls

Song of the Year: Kimmi Bitter — Aquamarine

Album of the Year: Jonny Tarr — The Rules

