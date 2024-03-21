Music fans: Time to vote for San Diego Music Awards
Voting for the 33rd San Diego Music Awards is open one more week.
Why it matters: The San Diego Music Awards give a boost to local musicians and serve as the primary fundraiser for the San Diego Music Foundation's Guitars for Schools program.
- That program, launched to offset cuts to school music programs, has served more than 91,000 students in 121 schools.
How it works: Industry professionals from the San Diego Music Academy determine a list of nominees each year, then open voting to the public within each category.
- Public voting is open through March 27 at 5pm.
By the numbers: The San Diego Music Awards recognizes winners in 25 categories, covering folk, country, Americana, jazz, blues, R&B, funk, soul, rock, pop, indie, world, hip-hop and rap.
Past winners include Eddie Vedder, blink-182, Jewel, Jason Mraz, P.O.D., Switchfoot and Sara Watkins from Nickel Creek.
You may have heard the names of some of these nominees for Artist of the Year:
- Band of Gringos (rock)
- Cattle Decapitation (rock)
- Daring Greatly (rock)
- Earl Thomas and the Gospel Ambassadors feat. Sister Lola (blues)
- Earthless (rock)
- Sandollar (reggae)
- Thee Sacred Souls (soul)
What's next: The San Diego Music Awards ceremony will be April 30 at 7pm at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay.
- Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now.
