Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Voting for the 33rd San Diego Music Awards is open one more week. Why it matters: The San Diego Music Awards give a boost to local musicians and serve as the primary fundraiser for the San Diego Music Foundation's Guitars for Schools program.

That program, launched to offset cuts to school music programs, has served more than 91,000 students in 121 schools.

How it works: Industry professionals from the San Diego Music Academy determine a list of nominees each year, then open voting to the public within each category.

Public voting is open through March 27 at 5pm.

By the numbers: The San Diego Music Awards recognizes winners in 25 categories, covering folk, country, Americana, jazz, blues, R&B, funk, soul, rock, pop, indie, world, hip-hop and rap.

Past winners include Eddie Vedder, blink-182, Jewel, Jason Mraz, P.O.D., Switchfoot and Sara Watkins from Nickel Creek.

You may have heard the names of some of these nominees for Artist of the Year:

What's next: The San Diego Music Awards ceremony will be April 30 at 7pm at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay.