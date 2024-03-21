Mar 21, 2024 - News

Music fans: Time to vote for San Diego Music Awards

A man plays the trumpet on stage with a band behind him.

Gilbert Castellanos performs at last year's San Diego Music Awards. Photo: Dennis Anderson Photography/San Diego Music Awards

Voting for the 33rd San Diego Music Awards is open one more week.

Why it matters: The San Diego Music Awards give a boost to local musicians and serve as the primary fundraiser for the San Diego Music Foundation's Guitars for Schools program.

  • That program, launched to offset cuts to school music programs, has served more than 91,000 students in 121 schools.

How it works: Industry professionals from the San Diego Music Academy determine a list of nominees each year, then open voting to the public within each category.

By the numbers: The San Diego Music Awards recognizes winners in 25 categories, covering folk, country, Americana, jazz, blues, R&B, funk, soul, rock, pop, indie, world, hip-hop and rap.

Past winners include Eddie Vedder, blink-182, Jewel, Jason Mraz, P.O.D., Switchfoot and Sara Watkins from Nickel Creek.

You may have heard the names of some of these nominees for Artist of the Year:

What's next: The San Diego Music Awards ceremony will be April 30 at 7pm at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay.

