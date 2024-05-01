Humphreys Concerts by the Bay is bringing big shows to San Diego this summer with a mix of longtime favorites and new artists to entice a fresh generation of Humphreys loyalists.
Why it matters: The seasonal outdoor venue on Shelter Island is a local landmark for live music and entertainment, hosting country music legends, pop stars, reggae bands, R&B musicians and comedians since 1982.
State of play: Humphreys' 42nd season opened this month with sold-out shows for Faye Webster and Maoli, plus headliners Brittany Howard, Elle King and DannyLux. Rising stars, beloved mainstays and veteran musicians are scheduled through Nov. 16, with several others making their venue debuts:
June 19 — Reggae band The Movement performs their entire Ways of the World album on a fifth-anniversary tour with special guests KBong & Johnny Cosmic, plus aurorawave.
Aug. 13 — Mexican musician and singer Caloncho takes his new album TOFU on tour.
Sept. 30 — Grammy-winning jazz-ish band Snarky Puppy, which has as many as 25 members in regular rotation, will play Humphreys.
Following the opening stint of newcomers, Alan Parsons kicks off a string of concerts by popular returning performers this month.