Humphreys Concerts by the Bay 2024 lineup

Fans start filling up the seats at a Chicago concert at an outdoor bayfront venue.

Fans take their seats before Chicago performs at Humphreys in 2021. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay is bringing big shows to San Diego this summer with a mix of longtime favorites and new artists to entice a fresh generation of Humphreys loyalists.

Why it matters: The seasonal outdoor venue on Shelter Island is a local landmark for live music and entertainment, hosting country music legends, pop stars, reggae bands, R&B musicians and comedians since 1982.

State of play: Humphreys' 42nd season opened this month with sold-out shows for Faye Webster and Maoli, plus headliners Brittany Howard, Elle King and DannyLux. Rising stars, beloved mainstays and veteran musicians are scheduled through Nov. 16, with several others making their venue debuts:

  • June 19 — Reggae band The Movement performs their entire Ways of the World album on a fifth-anniversary tour with special guests KBong & Johnny Cosmic, plus aurorawave.
  • Aug. 13 — Mexican musician and singer Caloncho takes his new album TOFU on tour.
  • Sept. 30 — Grammy-winning jazz-ish band Snarky Puppy, which has as many as 25 members in regular rotation, will play Humphreys.

Following the opening stint of newcomers, Alan Parsons kicks off a string of concerts by popular returning performers this month.

  • May 25-26 — An Evening with Natalie Merchant, Keep Your Courage Tour. Note: May 25 show was rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023, and tickets will be honored on the new date. (sold out)
  • May 30-31 — Xavier Rudd with special guest Bobby Alu (GA/SO) (May 31 is sold out)

If you go: The 1,400-seat venue is between Humphreys Restaurant and Humphreys Half Moon Inn, which offer dinner-and-room packages.

  • Tickets range from $40 to $120. Most shows have reserved seating, but some new acts are standing room only.
  • Parking is $25 or free at public lots on Shelter Island.

The intrigue: Use the Shelter Island boat ramp to kayak, boat or paddleboard out onto the bay to hear shows from the water.

What's next: Check out the full schedule here.

2024 San Diego Music Awards winners

People sit in watercraft on the bay listening to a concert at sunset.
Fans park their watercraft outside Humphreys to enjoy a show. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
