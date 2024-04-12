Apr 12, 2024 - News

San Diego Wave books watch parties at local bars

A patio full of soccer fans watching a game on a big screen.

A San Diego Wave FC watch party at Novo Brazil Brewpub Mission Valley. Photo: Luis Meza/Novo Brazil

Looking to catch a San Diego Wave FC game with other soccer fans? You've got options.

State of play: Fairplay in North Park, Pure Project Balboa Park in Bankers Hill and Novo Brazil are the team's official pub partners for the 2024 NWSL season.

  • Novo has four locations across Mission Valley, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, and a refreshing hard kombucha collab with the team.
  • The local bars are hosting watch parties and offering drink specials on game days.

The big picture: Professional women's soccer — and recent March Madness hype — has helped lead to unprecedented momentum around women's sports.

Fun fact: The Wave's new jerseys were just voted best in the league.

What's next: Go to Pure Project's party to watch the Wave vs. Racing Louisville at 4:30pm Saturday.

  • The team is back at home at Snapdragon on April 27 to play Bay FC. Tickets start at $15.
San Diego Wave FC fans watch a game on a TV at a brewery.
San Diego Wave fans watch a game at at Novo Brazil Brewpub Mission Valley. Photo: Luis Meza/Novo Brazil
