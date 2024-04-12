Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Looking to catch a San Diego Wave FC game with other soccer fans? You've got options. State of play: Fairplay in North Park, Pure Project Balboa Park in Bankers Hill and Novo Brazil are the team's official pub partners for the 2024 NWSL season.

Novo has four locations across Mission Valley, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, and a refreshing hard kombucha collab with the team.

The local bars are hosting watch parties and offering drink specials on game days.

The big picture: Professional women's soccer — and recent March Madness hype — has helped lead to unprecedented momentum around women's sports.

Fun fact: The Wave's new jerseys were just voted best in the league.

What's next: Go to Pure Project's party to watch the Wave vs. Racing Louisville at 4:30pm Saturday.

The team is back at home at Snapdragon on April 27 to play Bay FC. Tickets start at $15.