Apr 12, 2024 - News
San Diego Wave books watch parties at local bars
Looking to catch a San Diego Wave FC game with other soccer fans? You've got options.
State of play: Fairplay in North Park, Pure Project Balboa Park in Bankers Hill and Novo Brazil are the team's official pub partners for the 2024 NWSL season.
- Novo has four locations across Mission Valley, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, and a refreshing hard kombucha collab with the team.
- The local bars are hosting watch parties and offering drink specials on game days.
The big picture: Professional women's soccer — and recent March Madness hype — has helped lead to unprecedented momentum around women's sports.
- The Wave broke its own NWSL home opener attendance record in March at Snapdragon Stadium, drawing 32,066 fans.
- The NWSL set a regular-season attendance record last year with more than 1 million fans showing up for games during the 2023 regular season.
- That popularity has contributed to a surge in NWSL team sales and a record TV deal worth $240 million for the league.
Fun fact: The Wave's new jerseys were just voted best in the league.
What's next: Go to Pure Project's party to watch the Wave vs. Racing Louisville at 4:30pm Saturday.
- The team is back at home at Snapdragon on April 27 to play Bay FC. Tickets start at $15.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.