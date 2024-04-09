Apr 9, 2024 - Sports
Women's NCAA championship garners more viewers than men's final
For the first time in NCAA history, the women's basketball final garnered more views than the men's championship game, per data from Nielsen.
The big picture: The breakthrough numbers come as Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is driving unprecedented momentum around women's sports, Axios' Sara Fischer and Noah Bressner report.
By the numbers: The women's championship gathered nearly 18.9 million views, compared to 14.8 million for the men's final, according to Nielsen.
- That's a sharp increase from last year, when the 2023 women's championship drew 9.9 million viewers, compared to nearly 14.7 million views that same year for the men's final.
Zoom out: Clark is hailed as one of the greatest college hoops players of all time and became the Division 1 all-time leading scorer across both men's and women's basketball.
