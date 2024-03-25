Mar 25, 2024 - News

San Diego Wave breaks another NWSL attendance record

headshot
A wide view of a soccer field at Snapdragon Stadium from the crowd at night.

The record-breaking crowd at the Wave game Saturday at Snapdragon. Photo: Courtesy of San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC lost 2-1 Saturday night but drew 32,066 fans to Snapdragon Stadium, breaking its own NWSL home opener attendance record set last season.

The big picture: Interest in the National Women's Soccer League continues to grow, with ticket prices soaring, new media contracts bringing more nationally televised games this season and teams being sold in major deals, including the Wave.

By the numbers: The average price an NWSL ticket sells for is up 49% from last season, according to new data from Vivid Seats.

  • In 2023, tickets sold for an average of $51; this year, they're selling for $76.
  • Average San Diego Wave ticket prices are up 23% from last year to $58.
  • Yes, but: Wave fans can get tickets for as little as $15.

What's next: The Wave host Seattle Reign FC at 7pm Friday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more