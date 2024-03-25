Mar 25, 2024 - News
San Diego Wave breaks another NWSL attendance record
San Diego Wave FC lost 2-1 Saturday night but drew 32,066 fans to Snapdragon Stadium, breaking its own NWSL home opener attendance record set last season.
The big picture: Interest in the National Women's Soccer League continues to grow, with ticket prices soaring, new media contracts bringing more nationally televised games this season and teams being sold in major deals, including the Wave.
By the numbers: The average price an NWSL ticket sells for is up 49% from last season, according to new data from Vivid Seats.
- In 2023, tickets sold for an average of $51; this year, they're selling for $76.
- Average San Diego Wave ticket prices are up 23% from last year to $58.
- Yes, but: Wave fans can get tickets for as little as $15.
What's next: The Wave host Seattle Reign FC at 7pm Friday.
