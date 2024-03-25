Share on email (opens in new window)

The record-breaking crowd at the Wave game Saturday at Snapdragon. Photo: Courtesy of San Diego Wave FC

By the numbers: The average price an NWSL ticket sells for is up 49% from last season, according to new data from Vivid Seats.

In 2023, tickets sold for an average of $51; this year, they're selling for $76.

Average San Diego Wave ticket prices are up 23% from last year to $58.

Yes, but: Wave fans can get tickets for as little as $15.

What's next: The Wave host Seattle Reign FC at 7pm Friday.