Rosemarie's Wagyu sliders don't mess around
👋 Kate here to tell you about one of the best burgers I've had in San Diego.
Driving the news: I've had my eye on Rosemarie's in Mission Beach since it opened last year. When it landed on Yelp's top 100 list, I wasted no time.
Details: The burgers are technically sliders — or "lil' masterpieces" — but they're hefty and made with juicy Wagyu beef patties (which explains the $8.50 price tag).
What we ordered: The Rosiemac is a twist on their classic — two stacked patties, American cheese, onion confit, Kewpie mayo and house special sauce.
- My favorite is The Little Sal: Wagyu, onion confit, bacon-whiskey sauce, jack cheese, baby arugula and Kewpie mayo.
- The Little Munchies includes a fried chicken thigh, a blend of Frank's RedHot sauce and wildflower honey, ranch drizzle, blue cheese crumbles and Kewpie mayo.
- Side options include shareable blue-cheese bacon fries and classic fries dusted with smoked paprika and served with chipotle aioli.
Between the buns: One of the real stars at Rosemarie's is the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, made with a fried chicken thigh and homemade sauce that really has a kick.
- It's simple but so delicious that it made the Yelp list over any of the hot-chicken restaurants in Nashville, our Axios colleagues pointed out.
- Chef Nick learned how to make hot chicken while working in Music City and amped up his version using duck fat.
Pro tip: Pair your meal with a Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager that comes with a Tajín rim.
When and where: The restaurant at 3852 Mission Blvd. Hours are noon-9pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; and noon-10pm Friday-Saturday. Rosemarie's is closed Mondays.
