2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Rosemarie's Wagyu sliders don't mess around

headshot
Four burger sliders on a tray with a beer.

These sliders are messy in the best way. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

👋 Kate here to tell you about one of the best burgers I've had in San Diego.

Driving the news: I've had my eye on Rosemarie's in Mission Beach since it opened last year. When it landed on Yelp's top 100 list, I wasted no time.

Details: The burgers are technically sliders — or "lil' masterpieces" — but they're hefty and made with juicy Wagyu beef patties (which explains the $8.50 price tag).

What we ordered: The Rosiemac is a twist on their classic — two stacked patties, American cheese, onion confit, Kewpie mayo and house special sauce.

  • My favorite is The Little Sal: Wagyu, onion confit, bacon-whiskey sauce, jack cheese, baby arugula and Kewpie mayo.
  • The Little Munchies includes a fried chicken thigh, a blend of Frank's RedHot sauce and wildflower honey, ranch drizzle, blue cheese crumbles and Kewpie mayo.
  • Side options include shareable blue-cheese bacon fries and classic fries dusted with smoked paprika and served with chipotle aioli.

Between the buns: One of the real stars at Rosemarie's is the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, made with a fried chicken thigh and homemade sauce that really has a kick.

  • It's simple but so delicious that it made the Yelp list over any of the hot-chicken restaurants in Nashville, our Axios colleagues pointed out.
  • Chef Nick learned how to make hot chicken while working in Music City and amped up his version using duck fat.

Pro tip: Pair your meal with a Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager that comes with a Tajín rim.

When and where: The restaurant at 3852 Mission Blvd. Hours are noon-9pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; and noon-10pm Friday-Saturday. Rosemarie's is closed Mondays.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more