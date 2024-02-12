Share on email (opens in new window)

These sliders are messy in the best way. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

👋 Kate here to tell you about one of the best burgers I've had in San Diego.

Driving the news: I've had my eye on Rosemarie's in Mission Beach since it opened last year. When it landed on Yelp's top 100 list, I wasted no time.

Details: The burgers are technically sliders — or "lil' masterpieces" — but they're hefty and made with juicy Wagyu beef patties (which explains the $8.50 price tag).

What we ordered: The Rosiemac is a twist on their classic — two stacked patties, American cheese, onion confit, Kewpie mayo and house special sauce.

My favorite is The Little Sal: Wagyu, onion confit, bacon-whiskey sauce, jack cheese, baby arugula and Kewpie mayo.

The Little Munchies includes a fried chicken thigh, a blend of Frank's RedHot sauce and wildflower honey, ranch drizzle, blue cheese crumbles and Kewpie mayo.

Side options include shareable blue-cheese bacon fries and classic fries dusted with smoked paprika and served with chipotle aioli.

Between the buns: One of the real stars at Rosemarie's is the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, made with a fried chicken thigh and homemade sauce that really has a kick.

It's simple but so delicious that it made the Yelp list over any of the hot-chicken restaurants in Nashville, our Axios colleagues pointed out.

Chef Nick learned how to make hot chicken while working in Music City and amped up his version using duck fat.

Pro tip: Pair your meal with a Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager that comes with a Tajín rim.

When and where: The restaurant at 3852 Mission Blvd. Hours are noon-9pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; and noon-10pm Friday-Saturday. Rosemarie's is closed Mondays.