1 hour ago - News
Four San Diego restaurants named to Yelp's top 100
Four San Diego-area restaurants are featured on Yelp's list of the nation's top 100 places to eat in 2024, released Tuesday.
What to know: The casual local eateries, known for sandwiches, burgers and salads, are spread around the county.
- Sunny Side Kitchen (No. 3): A breakfast and lunch café in Escondido best-known for its paninis.
- Crafted Greens (No. 16): An organic eatery in El Cajon with locally-sourced ingredients for fresh salads, scratch soups and entrées.
- Rosemarie's Burgers (No. 40): A spot for burgers and brews in Mission Beach that has award-winning sliders.
- Peace Pies (No. 52): A vegan, raw food cafe with locations in Ocean Beach and Encinitas.
Between the lines: Yelp used the number of reviews, customer ratings and expert analysis to curate its list.
