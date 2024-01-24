Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Four San Diego-area restaurants are featured on Yelp's list of the nation's top 100 places to eat in 2024, released Tuesday.

What to know: The casual local eateries, known for sandwiches, burgers and salads, are spread around the county.

Between the lines: Yelp used the number of reviews, customer ratings and expert analysis to curate its list.