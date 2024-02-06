San Diego's restaurant industry is still in recovery mode

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of new restaurant listings in the San Diego metro area fell by 5.4% from 2019 to 2023, according to new Yelp data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Restaurants are more than just places to eat — they're gathering spots, vital employers and keys to the cultural fabric that makes cities unique.

What's happening: The local restaurant industry is slowly but steadily recovering with more restaurant openings, but it hasn't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels like it has nationally.

By the numbers: 742 restaurants were newly listed on Yelp in 2023 in the San Diego area, compared to 784 in 2019 and 698 in 2022.

Meanwhile, San Diego's new businesses overall rose 2.7% from 2019 to nearly 10,350.

Zoom in: Last year, local eateries, pizza joints and chefs gained national recognition, but rising rent, labor and food costs made it difficult for restaurateurs to turn a profit, the Union-Tribune reported.

In San Diego's "food-forward" scene, some restaurants have been forced to find creative ways to stay competitive — like adopting new pricing models and rebuilding.

Data: Yelp; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The big picture: Nationally, the restaurant industry is showing signs of life after a brutal stretch brought on by COVID-19, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Nearly 53,800 restaurants opened across the country last year, up 10% from 2022 and up 2% from 2019.

"The restaurant industry [is] seeing higher restaurant openings in 2023 than pre-pandemic levels for the first time," says Clifford Cate, vice president and general manager for restaurants at Yelp.

The bottom line: Obviously, pandemic-era restaurant closures were gut-wrenching for owners, patrons and communities.