The dining room of Valle, San Diego's first Mexican restaurant with a Michelin star. Photo courtesy of Valle

Valle, a contemporary Mexican restaurant in Oceanside, earned its first Michelin star Tuesday at a ceremony celebrating California restaurants in Oakland.

Why it matters: With six new additions, California is now home to the most Michelin-starred eateries in the country, with 87 on the guide.

Driving the news: Chef Roberto Alcocer offers high-quality cooking in an establishment that's "worth a stop," the prestigious food guide says

Valle's menu pays homage to Baja cuisine and its name is a nod to Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico's wine country.

Alcocer moved to North County from Baja, Mexico in 2021 with a mission to earn a Michelin star, according to The Union-Tribune.

What they're saying: Alcocer "brings his refined, modern expression of Mexican cuisine stateside at this elegant space in the Mission Pacific Hotel, overlooking the scenic Oceanside Pier," the guide says.

"Dishes strike a winning balance between tradition and creativity."

Of note: Addison in Del Mar became San Diego's only 3-star restaurant last year and kept its spot in 2023.