San Diego's Mexican eatery Valle earns Michelin star
Valle, a contemporary Mexican restaurant in Oceanside, earned its first Michelin star Tuesday at a ceremony celebrating California restaurants in Oakland.
Why it matters: With six new additions, California is now home to the most Michelin-starred eateries in the country, with 87 on the guide.
Driving the news: Chef Roberto Alcocer offers high-quality cooking in an establishment that's "worth a stop," the prestigious food guide says
- Valle's menu pays homage to Baja cuisine and its name is a nod to Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico's wine country.
- Alcocer moved to North County from Baja, Mexico in 2021 with a mission to earn a Michelin star, according to The Union-Tribune.
What they're saying: Alcocer "brings his refined, modern expression of Mexican cuisine stateside at this elegant space in the Mission Pacific Hotel, overlooking the scenic Oceanside Pier," the guide says.
- "Dishes strike a winning balance between tradition and creativity."
Of note: Addison in Del Mar became San Diego's only 3-star restaurant last year and kept its spot in 2023.
- French restaurant Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad and Japanese eateries Soichi and Sushi Tadokoro each have one star.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.