Detroit-style pizza may have originated in Michigan, but Square Pizza Co. in Pacific Beach does it best in Southern California.

Driving the news: The Washington Post recently set out to find the country's best regional slices — and the most popular (based on ratings in 7.5 million Yelp reviews).

Square Pizza was the top-ranked restaurant for Detroit-style pizzas in California.

What I ordered: An homage to the Motor City, Detroit-style (aka Detroit Red Top, Detroit Deep Dish) pizzas are named after classic cars.

The Hellcat (it's new): Wisconsin cheese blend, double pepperoni, Calabrian chilis, fresh basil, grana and a honey drizzle.

(it's new): Wisconsin cheese blend, double pepperoni, Calabrian chilis, fresh basil, grana and a honey drizzle. The Dodge: Wisconsin cheese blend, red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta and garlic.

Details: Detroit-style slices are square and usually have the cheese cooked beneath the sauce, which makes the edges nice and crispy.

Kate's take: I'm glad I have leftovers.

The crispy and airy crust is thick, but not too dense.

The tomato sauce was robust, but not overwhelming.

It's loaded with pepperonis that were perfectly crispy on the edges.

The veggies had fresh flavor and the dollops of ricotta were oh, so creamy.

Imported parmesan sprinkled on top … yum.

Cost: $29

Pro tip: Order the chocolate chip cannoli while you're at it.