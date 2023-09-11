Sips & snacks: The top Detroit-style pizza in San Diego
Detroit-style pizza may have originated in Michigan, but Square Pizza Co. in Pacific Beach does it best in Southern California.
Driving the news: The Washington Post recently set out to find the country's best regional slices — and the most popular (based on ratings in 7.5 million Yelp reviews).
- Square Pizza was the top-ranked restaurant for Detroit-style pizzas in California.
What I ordered: An homage to the Motor City, Detroit-style (aka Detroit Red Top, Detroit Deep Dish) pizzas are named after classic cars.
- The Hellcat (it's new): Wisconsin cheese blend, double pepperoni, Calabrian chilis, fresh basil, grana and a honey drizzle.
- The Dodge: Wisconsin cheese blend, red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta and garlic.
Details: Detroit-style slices are square and usually have the cheese cooked beneath the sauce, which makes the edges nice and crispy.
Kate's take: I'm glad I have leftovers.
- The crispy and airy crust is thick, but not too dense.
- The tomato sauce was robust, but not overwhelming.
- It's loaded with pepperonis that were perfectly crispy on the edges.
- The veggies had fresh flavor and the dollops of ricotta were oh, so creamy.
- Imported parmesan sprinkled on top … yum.
Cost: $29
Pro tip: Order the chocolate chip cannoli while you're at it.
