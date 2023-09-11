59 mins ago - Food and Drink

Sips & snacks: The top Detroit-style pizza in San Diego

Kate Murphy
A detroit-style pizza with riccota, red sauce, pepperoni and fresh basil on a tray on a picnic table.

Freshly-baked half Hellcat, half Dodge Detroit-style pizza at Square. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Detroit-style pizza may have originated in Michigan, but Square Pizza Co. in Pacific Beach does it best in Southern California.

Driving the news: The Washington Post recently set out to find the country's best regional slices — and the most popular (based on ratings in 7.5 million Yelp reviews).

What I ordered: An homage to the Motor City, Detroit-style (aka Detroit Red Top, Detroit Deep Dish) pizzas are named after classic cars.

  • The Hellcat (it's new): Wisconsin cheese blend, double pepperoni, Calabrian chilis, fresh basil, grana and a honey drizzle.
  • The Dodge: Wisconsin cheese blend, red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta and garlic.

Details: Detroit-style slices are square and usually have the cheese cooked beneath the sauce, which makes the edges nice and crispy.

Kate's take: I'm glad I have leftovers.

  • The crispy and airy crust is thick, but not too dense.
  • The tomato sauce was robust, but not overwhelming.
  • It's loaded with pepperonis that were perfectly crispy on the edges.
  • The veggies had fresh flavor and the dollops of ricotta were oh, so creamy.
  • Imported parmesan sprinkled on top … yum.

Cost: $29

Pro tip: Order the chocolate chip cannoli while you're at it.

