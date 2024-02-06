Share on email (opens in new window)

The San Diego theory that your favorite of the 1,700+ local Mexican restaurants is the one second-closest to you is spot on, according to many readers who have personal examples.

What they're saying: Hidden gems, drive-thrus and Mexican markets made our readers' favorite taco shops list. The recs:

Other go-to Mexican restaurants (from us and readers): Humberto's in Golden Hill, Mi Ranchito in Rancho Penasquitos, Cotijas Cocina Mexicana in Point Loma, Cancun Mexican and Seafood in Encinitas, Taqueria Revolución and Tacos El Gordo both in Chula Vista.

Reality check: "Go-to" does not always equal "best."