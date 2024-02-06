1 hour ago - News
The best neighborhood taco shops in San Diego
The San Diego theory that your favorite of the 1,700+ local Mexican restaurants is the one second-closest to you is spot on, according to many readers who have personal examples.
What they're saying: Hidden gems, drive-thrus and Mexican markets made our readers' favorite taco shops list. The recs:
- Colimas in North Park
- Primo's Mexican Food in San Elijo Hills
- Pavlos Tacos in Encinitas
- Pepe's Produce Mexican market has "by far the best street tacos in Ramona," according to Bruno V.
- El Pueblo in Carlsbad has $1.09 fish tacos
- Roberto's on Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach (mainly because they have a drive-thru)
- Los Tacos on Encinitas Boulevard has the best burrito nearby, per Mike I.
- Humberto's Taco Shop on 43rd St. in Southcrest
- JV's on Morena Boulevard in Bay Park
Other go-to Mexican restaurants (from us and readers): Humberto's in Golden Hill, Mi Ranchito in Rancho Penasquitos, Cotijas Cocina Mexicana in Point Loma, Cancun Mexican and Seafood in Encinitas, Taqueria Revolución and Tacos El Gordo both in Chula Vista.
Reality check: "Go-to" does not always equal "best."
- "Honestly, random taco trucks all over SoCal have the potential to be just as good when they are nearby and I am hungry," says reader Keith M.
- And Jeannette T told us her top pick is about the 847th closest to her house: Las Cuatro Milpas in Barrio Logan.
