San Diego has more Mexican restaurants than most
San Diego County is home to more Mexican restaurants than any other county in the U.S., except Los Angeles and Harris counties (Houston, Texas).
Driving the news: About 99% of Americans live near at least one Mexican eatery, a new Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph found.
- San Diego County has 1,712, which is about five restaurants per 10,000 residents.
Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years, Axios' Russell Contreras writes.
The big picture: About 37.2 million people in the U.S. trace their ancestry to Mexico, making Mexican Americans by far the largest Hispanic origin group in the nation, per Pew.
- They represent 11% of the total U.S. population and could surpass Black Americans, who comprise 12.5% of the nation's population, in the next decade.
Zoom in: About 35% of San Diego's population is Latino or Hispanic, and the vast majority (87%) of those people are of Mexican origin, a recent report shows.
Details: Mexican restaurants are found in a majority of U.S. counties, but make up a substantial share of all restaurants in states that border Mexico, the study found.
- They account for 22% of all restaurants in New Mexico, 20% in Texas, 18% in Arizona and 17% in California.
- Los Angeles County alone is home to more than 5,400 Mexican restaurants, or 30% of the nation's total.
