San Diego has more Mexican restaurants than most

Number of Mexican restaurants per 10k residents
Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Diego County is home to more Mexican restaurants than any other county in the U.S., except Los Angeles and Harris counties (Houston, Texas).

Driving the news: About 99% of Americans live near at least one Mexican eatery, a new Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph found.

  • San Diego County has 1,712, which is about five restaurants per 10,000 residents.

Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years, Axios' Russell Contreras writes.

The big picture: About 37.2 million people in the U.S. trace their ancestry to Mexico, making Mexican Americans by far the largest Hispanic origin group in the nation, per Pew.

  • They represent 11% of the total U.S. population and could surpass Black Americans, who comprise 12.5% of the nation's population, in the next decade.
Number of Mexican restaurants, by county
Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: About 35% of San Diego's population is Latino or Hispanic, and the vast majority (87%) of those people are of Mexican origin, a recent report shows.

Details: Mexican restaurants are found in a majority of U.S. counties, but make up a substantial share of all restaurants in states that border Mexico, the study found.

  • They account for 22% of all restaurants in New Mexico, 20% in Texas, 18% in Arizona and 17% in California.
  • Los Angeles County alone is home to more than 5,400 Mexican restaurants, or 30% of the nation's total.
