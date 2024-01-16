Sips & Snacks: Tijuana-style street tacos

Share on email (opens in new window)

San Diego's robust Mexican food scene ranges from Michelin-star restaurants to food trucks and drive-thrus. Some specialize in seafood, others in tacos and tequila.

Zoom in: Tacos el Gordo is a no-frills Mexican counter-serve restaurant making Tijuana-style tacos that you're going to want more of.

Driving the news: We spent a recent Saturday afternoon at Bayside Park in Chula Vista and then got lunch from Tacos el Gordo — one of Andy's favorites.

Now I get why.

Details: The taquería serves a variety of meats, including beef head and pork stomach, in homemade corn tortillas with toppings like onions, fresh cilantro, salsas and guacamole.

Mulas, sopes and tostadas are also on the menu.

What we ordered: The adobada (pork), carne asada (beef), suadero (beef brisket) and azteca (grilled beef and cactus) tacos are $4 each.

The subtly sweet, spiced pork and pineapple make the adobada taco my favorite.

If you're hungry, order at least three for yourself.

Tell us: With more than 1,700 it's hard to narrow it down, but what are your favorite local Mexican restaurants?