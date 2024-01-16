Sips & Snacks: Tijuana-style street tacos
San Diego's robust Mexican food scene ranges from Michelin-star restaurants to food trucks and drive-thrus. Some specialize in seafood, others in tacos and tequila.
Zoom in: Tacos el Gordo is a no-frills Mexican counter-serve restaurant making Tijuana-style tacos that you're going to want more of.
Driving the news: We spent a recent Saturday afternoon at Bayside Park in Chula Vista and then got lunch from Tacos el Gordo — one of Andy's favorites.
- Now I get why.
Details: The taquería serves a variety of meats, including beef head and pork stomach, in homemade corn tortillas with toppings like onions, fresh cilantro, salsas and guacamole.
- Mulas, sopes and tostadas are also on the menu.
What we ordered: The adobada (pork), carne asada (beef), suadero (beef brisket) and azteca (grilled beef and cactus) tacos are $4 each.
- The subtly sweet, spiced pork and pineapple make the adobada taco my favorite.
- If you're hungry, order at least three for yourself.
Tell us: With more than 1,700 it's hard to narrow it down, but what are your favorite local Mexican restaurants?
