San Diego Mojo bring pro volleyball to Viejas

The San Diego Mojo, a new professional women's volleyball team, plays its first match in Atlanta Thursday night, kicking off the team's inaugural season.

The big picture: Women's volleyball is booming in the U.S. as investment in the sport grows at the collegiate, youth and professional levels.

What's happening: Tickets go on sale at 10am Thursday for Mojo games played at SDSU's Viejas Arena.

The first-ever home match is Friday, Feb. 23, at 7pm against the Grand Rapids Rise.

Nearly half of the tickets cost $20 or less, and season tickets are offered at discount prices.

Be smart: Watch the Mojo vs. Atlanta Vibe live on YouTube at 4pm.