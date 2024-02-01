Updated 1 hour ago - News
San Diego Mojo bring pro volleyball to Viejas
The San Diego Mojo, a new professional women's volleyball team, plays its first match in Atlanta Thursday night, kicking off the team's inaugural season.
The big picture: Women's volleyball is booming in the U.S. as investment in the sport grows at the collegiate, youth and professional levels.
What's happening: Tickets go on sale at 10am Thursday for Mojo games played at SDSU's Viejas Arena.
- The first-ever home match is Friday, Feb. 23, at 7pm against the Grand Rapids Rise.
- Nearly half of the tickets cost $20 or less, and season tickets are offered at discount prices.
Be smart: Watch the Mojo vs. Atlanta Vibe live on YouTube at 4pm.
