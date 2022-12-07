Women's volleyball is booming in the U.S.

Women's volleyball, which has grown steadily stateside for years, is now experiencing a full-blown domestic boom.

State of play: The NCAA tournament is currently underway and the college game's growing popularity are a couple of the reasons for fans — and investors — to be excited right now.

What they're saying: Volleyball's fast pace and athleticism "is really well-suited to social and digital, where it connects with younger audiences," Athletes Unlimited CEO and co-founder Jon Patricof tells Axios.

The big picture: With more kids playing volleyball, the college game has become more talent-rich and exciting at a time when media companies are expanding their coverage of women's sports.

The ensuing viewership increase has fueled investor interest in building out the professional landscape.

The cycle should continue as pro leagues like Athletes Unlimited, which struck an exclusive deal with ESPN last month to carry its 2023 fall season, expanding their coverage.

Zoom out: The domestic landscape still pales in comparison to what the sport looks like abroad, where hundreds of Americans play in established leagues with huge events.

Yes, but: Perhaps in time the pro options stateside will provide the right mix to keep the best players at home.

They could supplement Athletes Unlimited's fall season ($20,000 salary) with PVF in the spring ($60,000), or go with League One Volleyball's youth-to-pro developmental system.

The bottom line: Volleyball's boom happened slowly and then all at once. It's also only just beginning.