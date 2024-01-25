Get a taste of gezellig with these delicious soups in San Diego

The ramen with bok choy at Underbelly in North Park. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

While San Diego has been spared from biting cold snaps other cities across the U.S. have experienced, we've had our fair share of winter weather already this year.

What's happening: Inspired by this article, we wanted to share our favorite soups for those cold, rainy San Diego days that are (unfortunately) growing more severe.

The gist: The Dutch word gezellig describes a feeling cozy, usually with friends or loved ones.

Gezellig is "a positive warm emotion or feeling rather than just something physical," author Ella Frances Sanders writes in her book about untranslatable words

Our thought bubble: Get a taste of gezellig by cooking a batch of your favorite soup and sharing it with loved ones.

Try making this easy, creamy chicken noodle soup at home or this lemony pesto twist on the classic.

Zoom out: If you'd rather leave it to the pros, don't miss the soups at these spots.