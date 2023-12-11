The highly-acclaimed RakiRaki, which serves a wide variety of ramen dishes and authentic Japanese cuisine, makes for a memorable night out in San Diego's "Pan-Asian Cultural District."

The intrigue: We were confused at first when we were handed an assortment of menus from the chef's different concepts, including The Yasai and JCK Chicken. But we were delighted to learn that we could order from any of them, which I highly recommend.

What we ate: The original hakata tonkotsu tsukemen ramen is served exclusively at the Convoy location.

The broth was rich and the mochi noodles were thick and chewy. It was topped with juicy chicken, scallions, bean sprouts, a pickled egg and other accouterments. Delish.

Plus: Crispy Tokyo-style chicken karaage, garlic edamame and the RakiRaki sushi roll.

Of note: The waiter was skeptical when we ordered the 84 oz. tower of Sapporo draft that is definitely meant for more than four people. Heads turned as he brought it to our table.

But it was too good of a deal to pass up and we finished it.

Pro tip: Go to the nearby mochinut for dessert.