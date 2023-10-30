Share on email (opens in new window)

Mochi 🤝donut = 🤤. Do we need to say more?

Mochinut serves a sweet treat crafted with a unique dough that makes it light and crispy on the outside while stretchy and chewy on the inside.

Each store offers rotating flavors ranging from ube to caramel apple to Nutella.

Of note: Some Southern Californians are devoted fans of the chain, according to a recent data analysis by the Washington Post.

The analysis found that independent doughnut shops flourish out West thanks to the work of Cambodian immigrants in California, while Dunkin' and other chains dominate the East Coast.

Location: 4609 Convoy St. #C, San Diego

There are eight locations, but we recommend visiting the one in Convoy District, the Pan-Asian enclave of restaurants and businesses.

When to go: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-8pm and Friday-Saturday from 12-9pm.

What to order: Churro and chocolate funnel cake mochi donuts.