39 mins ago - Food and Drink
This San Diego shop makes donuts with mochi and it's magical
Mochi 🤝donut = 🤤. Do we need to say more?
Mochinut serves a sweet treat crafted with a unique dough that makes it light and crispy on the outside while stretchy and chewy on the inside.
- Each store offers rotating flavors ranging from ube to caramel apple to Nutella.
Of note: Some Southern Californians are devoted fans of the chain, according to a recent data analysis by the Washington Post.
- The analysis found that independent doughnut shops flourish out West thanks to the work of Cambodian immigrants in California, while Dunkin' and other chains dominate the East Coast.
Location: 4609 Convoy St. #C, San Diego
- There are eight locations, but we recommend visiting the one in Convoy District, the Pan-Asian enclave of restaurants and businesses.
When to go: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-8pm and Friday-Saturday from 12-9pm.
What to order: Churro and chocolate funnel cake mochi donuts.
