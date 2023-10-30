39 mins ago - Food and Drink

This San Diego shop makes donuts with mochi and it's magical

A hand holding a donut in the air at a bakery.

The oreo mint mochi donut. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Mochi 🤝donut = 🤤. Do we need to say more?

Mochinut serves a sweet treat crafted with a unique dough that makes it light and crispy on the outside while stretchy and chewy on the inside.

  • Each store offers rotating flavors ranging from ube to caramel apple to Nutella.

Of note: Some Southern Californians are devoted fans of the chain, according to a recent data analysis by the Washington Post.

  • The analysis found that independent doughnut shops flourish out West thanks to the work of Cambodian immigrants in California, while Dunkin' and other chains dominate the East Coast.

Location: 4609 Convoy St. #C, San Diego

  • There are eight locations, but we recommend visiting the one in Convoy District, the Pan-Asian enclave of restaurants and businesses.

When to go: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-8pm and Friday-Saturday from 12-9pm.

What to order: Churro and chocolate funnel cake mochi donuts.

