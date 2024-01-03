California is just one of two states to issue policy guidance for K-12 schools on artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT, a recent report found. Why it matters: Teachers and administrators are eager for guidelines to use AI — and how to quash misuse. But the field is moving so rapidly that governments have been loath to issue pronouncements.

Driving the news: The Center on Reinventing Public Education, a nonpartisan research center at Arizona State University, asked each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to share their approach to AI guidance.

Only California and Oregon offered official recommendations for the current school year.

11 states are currently developing guidance: Arizona, Connecticut, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

21 said they didn't plan to offer guidance for the foreseeable future, and 17 didn't respond.

Zoom in: The California Department of Education suggests AI can enhance learning, while acknowledging potential ethics, bias, inaccuracy or data privacy risks.

It outlines why and how California schools can utilize AI, including developing planning and workflow tools for teachers and personalized learning materials for students with varying abilities or language barriers.

Students can also create and program AI themselves if schools incorporate "5 Big Ideas in AI" and computer science standards into their curriculum.

That could improve access to STEM fields for traditionally underrepresented groups and help students develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills, per the department.

Yes, but: The department also advised local education agencies to evaluate concerns and processes around security, data privacy and retention when implementing AI systems.

What we're watching: San Diego Unified School District did not provide any details about integrating AI into curriculums and local classrooms.

The bottom line: AI is developing faster than school districts — let alone industry and government — can establish training programs and rules — and while state guidelines may prove helpful, they're not likely to be the final word.

"We are hearing from our superintendents that it is a huge, ongoing, and constantly evolving conversation," Noelle Ellerson Ng, associate executive director, advocacy and government for AASA, the School Superintendents Association, told Axios.

