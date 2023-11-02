Share on email (opens in new window)

The San Diego Union-Tribune's former downtown offices. Photo: Sandy Huffaker via Getty Images

Staffing cuts at the Union-Tribune since the hedge fund Alden Global Capital purchased the paper are coming into focus.

Driving the news: The Union-Tribune's new owners have trimmed newsroom staff by an estimated 30% since taking over in July, employees told Voice of San Diego's Andy Donohue in an in-depth look at the paper's tumultuous ownership run since 2009.

Why it matters: A smaller newsroom at the region's largest news operation means fewer people paying attention to school boards, city councils, development proposals and public agency budgets.

Zoom in: MediaNews Group, Alden Capital's subsidiary for its media assets, did not respond to Donohue's interview requests, but U-T staffers filled him in on what's been happening.

Somewhere between 60 and 80 newsroom staffers remain from the 108-person staff under the paper's previous owner.

All reporters now work from home after the paper vacated its downtown office space this summer.

"For the first time since the founders of the San Diego Union unloaded a printing press off a ship from San Francisco and set up shop in Old Town in 1868, the city's newspaper doesn't have a headquarters," Donohue writes.

Ownership eliminated merit and annual raises, its 401k match and parental leave.

Catch-up quick: Union-Tribune ownership has been a relentless saga for more than a decade.

The Copley family, the paper's owner for more than 80 years, sold the Union-Tribune in 2009 to Platinum Equity, which immediately cut staff by 20%.

Billionaire Doug Manchester bought the paper in 2011, and sold it four years later after a series of failed initiatives to a company memorably calling itself Tronc.

L.A. billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong then bought the paper as part of a package with the Los Angeles Times, where it settled into a period of stability that longtime reporter Greg Moran called the best version of the U-T during his time.

The bottom line: The U-T's newsroom is now about 16% of its size since as recently as 2006.