When word came earlier this month of the Union-Tribune's sale to Alden Global Capital, attention quickly turned to major staffing reductions at the region's paper of record.

Within days, those expectations became reality, as high-profile reporters started announcing they'd accepted buyouts.

Between the lines: The largest news operation in town is losing veteran reporters, editors and photographers. It's going to be a different paper.

Homelessness, the border, the environment, public safety and politics are among the beats losing expertise and experience.

What they're saying: Departing staffers bid farewell, while urging readers to continue supporting their colleagues who stay put.

Jeff Light , editor-in-chief and publisher, in an email to the newsroom: "The next chapter for the U-T, like the last one, will rest in the hands of many of the colleagues I now say goodbye to – wonderful people who are dedicated to truth-telling and community service."

, editor-in-chief and publisher, in an email to the newsroom: "The next chapter for the U-T, like the last one, will rest in the hands of many of the colleagues I now say goodbye to – wonderful people who are dedicated to truth-telling and community service." Sam Hodgson , director of photography and video: "Thank you to everyone (at the U-T) who ever gave me a scrap of trust along the way, especially my teammates. What we built was a miracle. I'll forever be inspired by you."

, director of photography and video: "Thank you to everyone (at the U-T) who ever gave me a scrap of trust along the way, especially my teammates. What we built was a miracle. I'll forever be inspired by you." Kate Morrissey , immigration and border reporter: "My dedication to the mission, to the work, has not changed. After much soul-searching, I decided it would be best for me to pursue that work through another (organization) ... Our newsroom has been a fierce local paper that punched above its weight through collaboration, teamwork and individuals going above and beyond to make quality journalism. I have no doubt that the people who remain will continue to do so."

, immigration and border reporter: "My dedication to the mission, to the work, has not changed. After much soul-searching, I decided it would be best for me to pursue that work through another (organization) ... Our newsroom has been a fierce local paper that punched above its weight through collaboration, teamwork and individuals going above and beyond to make quality journalism. I have no doubt that the people who remain will continue to do so." Greg Moran, investigative reporter with over 30 years at the paper: "Support this outstanding journo right here and her colleagues," he wrote, of Lyndsay Winkley. "They are still doing the work that matters so much."

Dana Littlefield, public safety editor: "No matter what happens next week, this girl really hung in there. To my U-T colleagues, I appreciate you more than you know. Always will."

Flashback: These reductions come at the expense of a newsroom that's already been scaled back in the previous 15 years after previous sales in 2015 and 2008.

What we're watching: More buyouts and layoffs are unfortunately expected to continue in the weeks to come.