A new, more expansive definition of "infertility" could bring help to hopeful LGBTQ+ and single parents in California and beyond.

Why it matters: Redefining the condition could lead to broader insurance coverage of fertility services like egg freezing and in vitro fertilization for all people who need help starting families — not just heterosexual couples.

It could also bolster ongoing legislative efforts to make fertility coverage more inclusive in states like California, where some prior attempts have failed.

Driving the news: The American Society for Reproductive Medicine redefined infertility to include people who need medical intervention, such as donor eggs or sperm, to achieve pregnancy.

It's no longer limited to when a man and a woman can't get pregnant after a year of unprotected intercourse or intrauterine insemination — or six months for women over 35.

The updated language applies to anyone who needs help having children, regardless of relationship status, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Between the lines: "There's been a real issue with getting access to treatment for certain causes of infertility including for single people [and] people in same-sex relationships … so it became clear that we need to explicitly address that," ASRM spokesperson Sean Tipton told Axios.

Zoom in: California only requires insurers to offer infertility treatment coverage, but that does not include IVF coverage, according to infertility advocacy group Resolve.

Religious organizations and employers who are self-insured are exempt.

Meanwhile, the state does require health insurance companies to cover the cost of fertility preservation procedures, which is particularly helpful for cancer patients.

What we're watching: While the new "infertility" definition creates one avenue to more inclusive coverage, California legislators are pursuing another.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require health insurance plans to cover the diagnosis and treatment of infertility and fertility services, including IVF.

It also expands the definition of infertility to include coverage for LGBTQ+ individuals and surrogates.

"Historically, many cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs of treatment, and LGBTQ+ individuals have been largely excluded in California due to a hetero-normative definition of infertility," state Senator Caroline Menjivar said in a statement.

Yes, but: Previous legislative attempts to expand coverage to include IVF, diagnosis and treatment for single persons, same-sex couples and transgender people stalled.

Zoom out: As of now, 21 states plus Washington, D.C., require some workplace health plans to cover at least some form of fertility coverage. Of those, only eight states have policies inclusive of LGBTQ+ communities and single parents, according to Betsy Campbell, chief engagement officer at Resolve.

State of play: Despite the growing interest in fertility care — and more employers offering fertility benefits to stay competitive in the labor market — insurance coverage for the often-expensive services remains limited.

What they're saying: A more inclusive definition of infertility is "a game-changer," because a number of insurance plans rely on the ASRM definition of what's a disease to determine coverage, infertility specialist Lucky Sekhon told Axios.