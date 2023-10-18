Where San Diegans would go if they moved out of California

San Diegans seem to like what they've got living in Southern California.

Driving the news: We asked Axios San Diego readers where they would move in the U.S. if they had to leave California, and the Pacific Northwest was the clear winner.

Washington was the No. 1 state our readers would relocate to, with 16% of votes, followed by Oregon (9%).

The mountains and the South also got a little love, with Colorado, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee earning some votes.

Why it matters: The not-so-scientific study offers a glimpse of what people love (and don't love) about living in Southern California.

What's happening: Leaving California doesn't have to mean quitting the coast with its natural beauty and active, outdoor lifestyle.

The reasons some readers said they love San Diego are the same reasons they'd be interested in other cities, including the job market, proximity to the ocean and being LGBTQ-friendly.

Moving close to family was also a big factor for relocating.

Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Seattle has tech jobs, a liberal and diverse population and "big city amenities, yet [it is] close to nature," readers wrote.

Plus "forecasts show that it'll do well as the planet gets hotter. In 20-30 years, I think it'll be as nice as southern California," one respondent said.

Portland is appealing for its "progressive, laid back vibe" and it's "still close to the coast and set in beautiful surroundings," others said.

Denver doesn't have the beach, but at least it's got the mountains and is "most similar to San Diego in terms of culture: LGBTQ-friendly, artistic, and active," readers wrote.

The other side: For those who chose southern states like Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, it was often because of the lower cost of living, lower taxes and more conservative politics.

"Climate, culture and cost of living," one reader said of North Carolina.

The bottom line: California is a sticky state for a reason and many people would never leave "unless physically expelled," as one reader put it.