Where San Diegans would go if they moved out of California
San Diegans seem to like what they've got living in Southern California.
Driving the news: We asked Axios San Diego readers where they would move in the U.S. if they had to leave California, and the Pacific Northwest was the clear winner.
- Washington was the No. 1 state our readers would relocate to, with 16% of votes, followed by Oregon (9%).
- The mountains and the South also got a little love, with Colorado, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee earning some votes.
Why it matters: The not-so-scientific study offers a glimpse of what people love (and don't love) about living in Southern California.
What's happening: Leaving California doesn't have to mean quitting the coast with its natural beauty and active, outdoor lifestyle.
- The reasons some readers said they love San Diego are the same reasons they'd be interested in other cities, including the job market, proximity to the ocean and being LGBTQ-friendly.
- Moving close to family was also a big factor for relocating.
What they're saying: Seattle has tech jobs, a liberal and diverse population and "big city amenities, yet [it is] close to nature," readers wrote.
- Plus "forecasts show that it'll do well as the planet gets hotter. In 20-30 years, I think it'll be as nice as southern California," one respondent said.
- Portland is appealing for its "progressive, laid back vibe" and it's "still close to the coast and set in beautiful surroundings," others said.
- Denver doesn't have the beach, but at least it's got the mountains and is "most similar to San Diego in terms of culture: LGBTQ-friendly, artistic, and active," readers wrote.
The other side: For those who chose southern states like Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, it was often because of the lower cost of living, lower taxes and more conservative politics.
- "Climate, culture and cost of living," one reader said of North Carolina.
The bottom line: California is a sticky state for a reason and many people would never leave "unless physically expelled," as one reader put it.
- Despite recent out-of-state migration, a lot of people across the country – from Boston to Twin Cities to DC to Denver – want to move here.
