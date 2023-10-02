Poll: Where Californians would go if they moved

Share on email (opens in new window)

We all know California is the best state to live, and San Diego is obviously the most appealing city.

Driving the news: Native Californians stick around — 73% of people born here still lived here in 2021.

Yes, but: We're curious where San Diegans would move if they had to.

Let's ignore moving logistics and cost and assume your current income would be adjusted for that area's cost of living.

The intrigue: When asked by our Axios colleagues, folks in Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts really love the West Coast.

People in Denver dream of living in San Diego because of its "similar laid-back vibes."

Take and share this poll to tell us your second-place state!