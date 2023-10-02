21 mins ago - Real Estate
Poll: Where Californians would go if they moved
We all know California is the best state to live, and San Diego is obviously the most appealing city.
Driving the news: Native Californians stick around — 73% of people born here still lived here in 2021.
Yes, but: We're curious where San Diegans would move if they had to.
- Let's ignore moving logistics and cost and assume your current income would be adjusted for that area's cost of living.
The intrigue: When asked by our Axios colleagues, folks in Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts really love the West Coast.
- People in Denver dream of living in San Diego because of its "similar laid-back vibes."
Take and share this poll to tell us your second-place state!
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.