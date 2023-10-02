21 mins ago - Real Estate

Poll: Where Californians would go if they moved

Kate Murphy
Illustration of a dolly holding a giant stack of delivery boxes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We all know California is the best state to live, and San Diego is obviously the most appealing city.

Driving the news: Native Californians stick around — 73% of people born here still lived here in 2021.

Yes, but: We're curious where San Diegans would move if they had to.

  • Let's ignore moving logistics and cost and assume your current income would be adjusted for that area's cost of living.

The intrigue: When asked by our Axios colleagues, folks in Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts really love the West Coast.

Take and share this poll to tell us your second-place state!

