A view of downtown San Diego and the bay. Photo: Daniel Knighton via Getty Images

San Diegans know we live in the best city in America, and our friends in Colorado think we're pretty cool, too.

Driving the news: Axios Denver recently asked its readers where they would move in the U.S. if they couldn't live in Colorado anymore.

California was the No. 1 choice with 17.6% of the vote, followed by Oregon, Washington and North Carolina.

Why it matters: While San Diego's population growth may be slowing and it's consistently ranked among the most expensive cities in the country, it's still a place where people want to live.

What they're saying: Many people are attracted to California's temperate climate, natural beauty, outdoor recreation and liberal politics. Plus, we have mountains and beaches here.

"San Diego has similar laid-back vibes to Denver — outdoorsy, great beer, relaxed environment and steady job market. Traffic is worse than Denver, but San Diego more than makes up for its perfect 75 degree and bug-free weather year-round," one reader wrote.

💭 Our thought bubble: We'll take the compliment, Denver. We also love our breweries, farmer's markets, dog-friendly beaches and hiking trails.