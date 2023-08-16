37 mins ago - News

Coloradoans want to live in California

Kate Murphy
Boats sit in the San Diego Bay with the water, city skyline and mountains in the background and palm trees in the foregraound.

A view of downtown San Diego and the bay. Photo: Daniel Knighton via Getty Images

San Diegans know we live in the best city in America, and our friends in Colorado think we're pretty cool, too.

Driving the news: Axios Denver recently asked its readers where they would move in the U.S. if they couldn't live in Colorado anymore.

  • California was the No. 1 choice with 17.6% of the vote, followed by Oregon, Washington and North Carolina.

Why it matters: While San Diego's population growth may be slowing and it's consistently ranked among the most expensive cities in the country, it's still a place where people want to live.

What they're saying: Many people are attracted to California's temperate climate, natural beauty, outdoor recreation and liberal politics. Plus, we have mountains and beaches here.

  • "San Diego has similar laid-back vibes to Denver — outdoorsy, great beer, relaxed environment and steady job market. Traffic is worse than Denver, but San Diego more than makes up for its perfect 75 degree and bug-free weather year-round," one reader wrote.

💭 Our thought bubble: We'll take the compliment, Denver. We also love our breweries, farmer's markets, dog-friendly beaches and hiking trails.

