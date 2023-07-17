Dog Beach in Ocean Beach allows dogs to run around off-leash and splash in the waves all day, every day. Photo: Josh Utley

It's summertime, and both pups and their owners are excited for more beach days.

Whether you're visiting San Diego or a local who needs a reminder, here are some beaches where your dog can roll around in the sand, chase seagulls and splash in the water with friends.

Of note: Dogs are generally allowed on San Diego beaches after 6pm from April 1 to Oct. 31 and after 4pm from Nov. 1 to March 31, according to the city.

You can walk your dog on the beach at night and early morning hours until 9am, but they need to be on a leash.

Soft sand and beach volleyball courts lead into wide open spaces for dogs to run around where the Pacific Ocean meets the San Dieguito River.

Details: From 29th Street north to Solana Beach, dogs are always welcome. They must be on-leash from June 16 through Labor Day, except early mornings before 8am. Paid street parking is available and enforced.

Del Mar's South Beach allows leashed pups year-round, along with Main Beach during the off-season, but no dogs are allowed in the summer.

💭 My thought bubble: Del Mar's dog beach is our favorite spot to bring our mini goldendoodle Penny! But don't expect to lay out or nap because Penny will come say hi — along with probably 16 other dogs — and your towel is likely to get trampled over.

This was one of the first official leash-free beaches in the country and it's San Diego's only beach where dogs are allowed 24-7.

Details: Located at the west end of Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach, it's one of the most popular dog-friendly beaches in San Diego. You'll catch surfers and dogs side-by-side in the waves.

Meet your friends and their pups at this low-key, but busy beach in Encinitas and then grab a bite and a drink at a dog-friendly restaurant like Best Pizza and Brew across the street.

Details: Dogs must be on-leash at Cardiff Reef and Seaside, south of Tower 16, but either beach is great for a long walk or a full day. There are designated parking lots, but check if they're closed from storm damage beforehand.

There is free parking around the neighborhood and businesses nearby, but spots can be hard to find.

Bring your pup to this sandy island in Mission Bay Park where dogs can run and play or take a dip in the calm bay waters.

Details: It's surf and turf! Dogs and horses are allowed all over the island and your pup can romp around without a leash in the sand dunes or grassy areas. Plus, there's free parking across the island.

This iconic white-sand beach is a beautiful spot to take your dog year-round and offers a designated leash-free area.

Details: The dog beach is across from Sunset Park on Ocean Boulevard near Coronad's North Island U.S. Naval Station. Street parking is free, but keep your pup on a leash until you reach the shore.