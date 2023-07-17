5 dog-friendly beaches in San Diego
It's summertime, and both pups and their owners are excited for more beach days.
Whether you're visiting San Diego or a local who needs a reminder, here are some beaches where your dog can roll around in the sand, chase seagulls and splash in the water with friends.
Of note: Dogs are generally allowed on San Diego beaches after 6pm from April 1 to Oct. 31 and after 4pm from Nov. 1 to March 31, according to the city.
- You can walk your dog on the beach at night and early morning hours until 9am, but they need to be on a leash.
North Beach in Del Mar
- Soft sand and beach volleyball courts lead into wide open spaces for dogs to run around where the Pacific Ocean meets the San Dieguito River.
Details: From 29th Street north to Solana Beach, dogs are always welcome. They must be on-leash from June 16 through Labor Day, except early mornings before 8am. Paid street parking is available and enforced.
- Del Mar's South Beach allows leashed pups year-round, along with Main Beach during the off-season, but no dogs are allowed in the summer.
💭 My thought bubble: Del Mar's dog beach is our favorite spot to bring our mini goldendoodle Penny! But don't expect to lay out or nap because Penny will come say hi — along with probably 16 other dogs — and your towel is likely to get trampled over.
Dog Beach - Ocean Beach
- This was one of the first official leash-free beaches in the country and it's San Diego's only beach where dogs are allowed 24-7.
Details: Located at the west end of Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach, it's one of the most popular dog-friendly beaches in San Diego. You'll catch surfers and dogs side-by-side in the waves.
Cardiff State Beach
- Meet your friends and their pups at this low-key, but busy beach in Encinitas and then grab a bite and a drink at a dog-friendly restaurant like Best Pizza and Brew across the street.
Details: Dogs must be on-leash at Cardiff Reef and Seaside, south of Tower 16, but either beach is great for a long walk or a full day. There are designated parking lots, but check if they're closed from storm damage beforehand.
- There is free parking around the neighborhood and businesses nearby, but spots can be hard to find.
Fiesta Island
- Bring your pup to this sandy island in Mission Bay Park where dogs can run and play or take a dip in the calm bay waters.
Details: It's surf and turf! Dogs and horses are allowed all over the island and your pup can romp around without a leash in the sand dunes or grassy areas. Plus, there's free parking across the island.
Coronado Dog Beach
- This iconic white-sand beach is a beautiful spot to take your dog year-round and offers a designated leash-free area.
Details: The dog beach is across from Sunset Park on Ocean Boulevard near Coronad's North Island U.S. Naval Station. Street parking is free, but keep your pup on a leash until you reach the shore.
