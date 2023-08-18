Share on email (opens in new window)

With San Diego on Hurricane Hilary watch, it's not likely to be the best weekend for outdoor activities.

Yes, but: There are plenty of fun indoor events around the city.

Watch Spain vs. England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final at Shakespeare Pub with a buffet-style traditional British breakfast.

When and where: 3am kickoff Sunday at 3701 India St. in Mission Hills

It's the final weekend to catch this "lighthearted, high-energy, and zany comedy" at The Old Globe in Balboa Park that's better than the book you didn't actually read in high school.

When and where: Evening and afternoon shows Friday-Sunday; Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre at 1363 Old Globe Way

Evening and afternoon shows Friday-Sunday; Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre at 1363 Old Globe Way Cost: $92+

Bring the kids to the San Diego Model Railroad Museum for "Thomas & Friends" displays and activities, including a scavenger hunt, crafts and live music.

When and where: 10am-4pm at the museum in Balboa Park at 1649 El Prado

10am-4pm at the museum in Balboa Park at 1649 El Prado Cost: $19.50 for adults, free for kids under 12

Enjoy "The Art of Flamenco" performance while feasting on a three-course Spanish paella dinner at Cafe Sevilla.

When and where: 6:30pm Saturday night at 353 Fifth Ave. in Gaslamp

6:30pm Saturday night at 353 Fifth Ave. in Gaslamp Cost: $89.50

Calling all book lovers to The San Diego Union-Tribune's 7th Annual Festival of Books, featuring award-winning authors, workshops and live entertainment.

When and where: 10am-4pm Saturday at University of San Diego campus

10am-4pm Saturday at University of San Diego campus Cost: $3 tickets for most sessions

📺 Lazy day at home

Bad weather is a great excuse to stock up on your favorite snacks, stay in your pjs and check out these new shows streaming on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and more.