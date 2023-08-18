2 hours ago - Things to Do

As bad weather brews, 5 indoor events in San Diego this weekend | Aug. 18-20

Kate Murphy
With San Diego on Hurricane Hilary watch, it's not likely to be the best weekend for outdoor activities.

  • Yes, but: There are plenty of fun indoor events around the city.

World Cup watch party

Watch Spain vs. England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final at Shakespeare Pub with a buffet-style traditional British breakfast.

When and where: 3am kickoff Sunday at 3701 India St. in Mission Hills

🎭 Crime & Punishment, A comedy

It's the final weekend to catch this "lighthearted, high-energy, and zany comedy" at The Old Globe in Balboa Park that's better than the book you didn't actually read in high school.

🚂 Thomas the Tank Engine Family Day

Bring the kids to the San Diego Model Railroad Museum for "Thomas & Friends" displays and activities, including a scavenger hunt, crafts and live music.

  • When and where: 10am-4pm at the museum in Balboa Park at 1649 El Prado
  • Cost: $19.50 for adults, free for kids under 12

💃Dinner and a show

Enjoy "The Art of Flamenco" performance while feasting on a three-course Spanish paella dinner at Cafe Sevilla.

  • When and where: 6:30pm Saturday night at 353 Fifth Ave. in Gaslamp
  • Cost: $89.50

📚Festival of Books

Calling all book lovers to The San Diego Union-Tribune's 7th Annual Festival of Books, featuring award-winning authors, workshops and live entertainment.

📺 Lazy day at home

Bad weather is a great excuse to stock up on your favorite snacks, stay in your pjs and check out these new shows streaming on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

