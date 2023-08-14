Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Costco is the most popular grocery chain in the San Diego area, with 17.3% of the market share as of last year.

Why it matters: As local grocery prices have risen with inflation, some shoppers are looking for the best deals and buying in bulk at the 14 members-only warehouses in San Diego County.

Driving the news: Walmart and Ralph's are close contenders, according to data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

State of play: Two of the nation's largest grocery chains, Kroger and Albertsons, have been working on a megagrocer merger since October 2022.

That deal has been under review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is currently assessing the impact on small grocers, Reuters reports. It faced resistance from groups worried about prices, jobs and local competition.

Kroger owns Ralph's and Food 4 Less, while Albertsons brands include Vons and Pavilions.

Kroger will likely divest hundreds of stores to comply with antitrust concerns.

Kate's thought bubble: I like Costco, but Vons is my go-to grocery store because it's reliable, efficient and I use the rewards like a pro.