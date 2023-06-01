Axios Pro Exclusive Content

S&P: Kroger-Albertsons could divest up to 650 stores

Richard Collings
Illustration of an Albertsons' grocery bag inside of a Kroger's bag.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

As federal scrutiny of the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons tie-up intensifies, Kroger will likely have to divest more than the previously anticipated 375 stores, according to Pablo Garces, a credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

Why it matters: If approved, the combination would create a grocery giant with $226 billion in revenue (not counting divestitures) rivaling market leaders Walmart and Costco.

Details: The divest could be "potentially closer to the 650-store divestment cap," Garces says.

  • The guidance from Garces was summarized in a report published yesterday by S&P.
  • In November, sources previously told Axios that the number of divestitures was likely to be around 375.

What they're saying: "We are working cooperatively with regulators and remain on track for the deal to close in early 2024," a Kroger spokesperson responded to Axios via an email.

  • Albertsons declined to comment.

Catch up fast: A review of the combination is nearing its midmark after being announced in early October.

  • S&P believes that the consummation of the deal is at least seven months away.

Of note: Last month the U.S.'s largest union of grocery workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, announced its opposition to it.

Be smart: The Federal Trade Commission is under a lot of political pressure to give this transaction a close look against a backdrop of rising food prices.

Go deeper