S&P: Kroger-Albertsons could divest up to 650 stores
As federal scrutiny of the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons tie-up intensifies, Kroger will likely have to divest more than the previously anticipated 375 stores, according to Pablo Garces, a credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.
Why it matters: If approved, the combination would create a grocery giant with $226 billion in revenue (not counting divestitures) rivaling market leaders Walmart and Costco.
Details: The divest could be "potentially closer to the 650-store divestment cap," Garces says.
- The guidance from Garces was summarized in a report published yesterday by S&P.
- In November, sources previously told Axios that the number of divestitures was likely to be around 375.
What they're saying: "We are working cooperatively with regulators and remain on track for the deal to close in early 2024," a Kroger spokesperson responded to Axios via an email.
- Albertsons declined to comment.
Catch up fast: A review of the combination is nearing its midmark after being announced in early October.
- S&P believes that the consummation of the deal is at least seven months away.
Of note: Last month the U.S.'s largest union of grocery workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, announced its opposition to it.
- The merger has also received scrutiny at the state level.
Be smart: The Federal Trade Commission is under a lot of political pressure to give this transaction a close look against a backdrop of rising food prices.
- Dealmakers were already braced for more antitrust investigations by President Biden's regulators.
- Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said last month it would litigate if it needed to, per Bloomberg.