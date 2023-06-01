Share on email (opens in new window)

As federal scrutiny of the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons tie-up intensifies, Kroger will likely have to divest more than the previously anticipated 375 stores, according to Pablo Garces, a credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

Why it matters: If approved, the combination would create a grocery giant with $226 billion in revenue (not counting divestitures) rivaling market leaders Walmart and Costco.

Details: The divest could be "potentially closer to the 650-store divestment cap," Garces says.

The guidance from Garces was summarized in a report published yesterday by S&P.

In November, sources previously told Axios that the number of divestitures was likely to be around 375.

What they're saying: "We are working cooperatively with regulators and remain on track for the deal to close in early 2024," a Kroger spokesperson responded to Axios via an email.

Albertsons declined to comment.

Catch up fast: A review of the combination is nearing its midmark after being announced in early October.

S&P believes that the consummation of the deal is at least seven months away.

Of note: Last month the U.S.'s largest union of grocery workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, announced its opposition to it.

The merger has also received scrutiny at the state level.

Be smart: The Federal Trade Commission is under a lot of political pressure to give this transaction a close look against a backdrop of rising food prices.