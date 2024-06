Walt Disney Company's reputation is bouncing back after losing favor with Republicans in 2022 when the company criticized Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Why it matters: Unlike Target and Anheuser-Busch — which also found themselves embroiled in modern culture wars around sexual orientation and trans rights — Disney's overall reputation score saw an uptick in the last year, according to the latest Axios Harris Poll 100.

Catch up quick: The Axios Harris Poll ranks a set of 100 companies annually based on their overall "reputation quotient" score, a figure that encompasses how respondents perceive a brand across several attributes, such as trust, values, citizenship, products and services, and ethics.

Disney's overall reputation score rose steadily between 2008 and 2013, and remained relatively steady between 2013 and 2017, but began to take a hit in the Trump era.

By the numbers: Disney's reputation score among Republicans jumped from 61.03 in 2023 to 67.8 in 2024.

