Enriquetas and Sanguich de Miami dominated Round 1 of our tournament to crown the Best Cuban Sandwich in Miami.

Readers narrowed down the field of 16 competitors to our Elite Eight.

Winners: Enriquetas crushed Puerto Sagua Restaurant with 92% of the vote.

Sanguich de Miami (84%) beat Three Palms Cuban Cafe.

Versailles Cuban Restaurant (65%) beat Sergio's Restaurant.

What we're watching: Two of Miami's most iconic restaurants, Versailles and La Carreta, face off in Round Two.

Voting is now open! Head to our website to cast your vote.