We're searching for the best Cubano in Miami — as voted by you, our readers. Why it matters: It's an age-old question we know is bound to ruffle some feathers. Frankly, though, we're here for a healthy debate.

The big picture: There have been countless articles — even a book! — written about who invented the famous Cuban sandwich and what ingredients belong.

Now, the time has come to settle that debate, at least when it comes to options in Miami.

How it works: We set up a March Madness-style bracket with 16 of Miami's top-rated Cubanos, nominated by our readers.

Starting today with Round 1, readers will vote for their favorite sando every day until a winner is crowned Friday.

Our thought bubble: Both Martin and Sommer favor the Cubano at Enriqueta's, so much so that we took our bosses to try it when they visited from out of town earlier this year.

Remember: This is a highly unscientific survey — and we aren't here to say what ingredients belong (we'll be keeping those opinions to ourselves).

This is meant to highlight our city's pride in a sandwich that is almost as omnipresent as a cafecito.